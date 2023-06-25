Pirelli’s contract as sole tire supplier for F.1 will expire at the end of 2024. But the competition for the future has already begun and the historic Italian company, present in grand prix since 2011, must face the offensive of the Japanese giant Bridgestone, which in turn presented the candidacy for the period 2025-2027. A great challenge, as Mario Isola, head of Pirelli motorsport, explains in this interview, retracing the efforts made over the past thirteen years to adapt the product to regulations and technical progress.