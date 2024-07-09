Still on track

The British GP weekend is over but there are those who are still busy on the Silverstone track these days. It is about the Haas which in the United Kingdom on Sunday took some important satisfactions thanks to the German Nico Hulkenberg, capable of finishing the race in a splendid sixth position, thus replicating the result obtained just seven days earlier in Austria.

The team led by Ayao Komatsu, which is experiencing an excellent and in some ways surprising moment of form, will be protagonist of the Pirelli tests today and tomorrow. In fact, the VF-24 will run on the English track, driven alternately by two of the team’s test drivers: Peter Fittipaldi And Oliver BearmanToday the Brazilian driver is behind the wheel but the greatest curiosity is obviously for Wednesday’s session, when the British talent will be driving.

Here comes Ollie again

Bearman was in fact made official right at the start of the Silverstone weekend as Haas driver for the 2025 season. Tomorrow’s race will therefore be a further taste of the future for the 2005-born driver who this year had a fantastic debut in F1 in Jeddah with Ferrari but is also struggling quite a bit in the F2 season, in which he is currently only 13th in the standings.