Working towards 2025

The summer holidays have not yet begun for everyone in the Formula 1 Circus. In fact, the Pirelli’s tyre development programme for the 2025 seasonThis week there are two days of Testing on the Spa-Francorchamps circuitmade with the support of Aston Martin and AlpineYesterday, the two teams fielded Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Ocon respectively at the wheel.

Ocon and Vandoorne in the car

The Italian company’s technical program includes finalizing the constructions and continuing the comparison between various solutions for the harder compounds. On a sunny day, with temperatures exceeding 50°C on the asphalt, the Belgian finished a total of 92 laps with a best time of 1’45”561 While Ocon completed 97 laps, recording his best time of 1’45”445The times are clearly not comparable with those of last weekend, when the Belgian Grand Prix was held on the same track.

Doohan at the wheel with the market in mind

Tests will continue today with Jack Doohan at the wheel of the Alpine and again with Vandoorne in the cockpit of Aston Martin. There is particular curiosity for the Australian driver: after the official announcement of Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams, in fact, it is him the favourite candidate to flank Pierre Gasly at the wheel of the French team next season, filling the seat left vacant by Esteban Ocon.