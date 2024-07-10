Bearman with Haas, tests for the future

A week of “break” for the Formula 1 teams, who will return to the track in Hungary next weekend. Some of them – McLaren, Williams and Haas – however stopped yesterday and today at Silverstone to carry out some Pirelli test.

The most awaited man of the day is Oliver Bearmanwho was announced last weekend as Haas’ driver for 2025. For the Briton, today’s are real tests of the future.

Video

This is the video of Bearman on track at Silverstone with the Haas VF-24.

“Normal” program on the 2025 compounds, therefore, for Bearman, but also for Lando Norris and Logan Sargeant (driving of course for McLaren and Williams). Unlike them, yesterday Mick Schumacher, Alex Albon and Pietro Fittipaldi had to run in the rain, trying solutions with intermediate tires and comparing their behavior without electric blankets.

Williams and McLaren will then move to Goodwood, where they will take part in the classic Festival of Speed. For the Grove team, Albon and Sargeant (but also team principal James Vowles and F1 Academy driver Lia Block) will drive Keke Rosberg’s world-class FW08, while for the Woking team, there will be Emerson Fittipaldi, Bruno Senna and Mika Hakkinen, respectively on the M23, the MP4/6 and the SolusGT.