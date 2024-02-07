Looking to 2025

The second day of the championship ended today on the Spanish circuit of Jerez two days of testing organized by Pirelli to test the tires to be used in 2025 season. Engaged in these rounds of tests, always useful for the Italian company, were Aston Martin And Mercedes.

Yesterday they took to the track Lewis Hamilton And Fernando Alonso, who had completed 126 and 156 rounds of the Iberian circuit respectively. Today it was the turn of the two respective teammates: George Russell And Lance Stroll.

Russell the fastest

The Englishman performed well overall 158 roundsrecording, as best time, a time of 1:18.2around five tenths faster than the best time set yesterday by Alonso.

Hamilton, on the other hand, stopped at 1:18.9. Stroll was also a workaholic and drove the Aston Martin 156 laps. However, his times were higher, with a personal best time of 1:19.1. The next test on the 2025 tires will be in April, after the Japanese GP, on the Suzuka track and will see Sauber and RacingBulls involved.