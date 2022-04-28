Carlos Sainz can’t wait to get away from Imola and come back as late as possible. Bad luck did not leave the Spaniard even in the tests that Pirelli organized with the teams to try the 2023 tires.

As confirmed by his colleague Tobi Grüner from the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport, Sainz’s Ferrari stopped in yesterday’s tests due to an engine problem. From the images taken at the Santerno circuit, the excellent conditions of the tires suggest that the F1-75 had just returned to the track. Sainz still took home 51 laps, sharing the day’s work with Charles Leclerc, author of 63 laps. For Sainz, the last three weeks have been absolutely to be forgotten with regard to the aspects relating to the track: a red flag took him away from a second row lap in Melbourne, a race then ruined by a spin; at Imola, the Spaniard hit the wall in Q3 and was then hit by Daniel Ricciardo during the first lap of the race.