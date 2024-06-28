When it comes to an all-electric future, there are many players in the automotive field that seem to be anything but in agreement. A concrete example? Pirelli. Or rather, the executive vice president of PirelliMarco Provera logswho, when debating on the topic of sustainability, does not want to hear about electric as the only viable path for the future.

Sustainability is the priority

“For Pirelli, sustainability is one top priority and it is not a populist theme: there must not be an ideological path – the words of Tronchetti Provera pronounced on the occasion of the presentation of the volume “L’officina dello sport” at the Franco Parenti Theater in Milan reported by Ansa – This is the madness we are facing: gods ideologically ignorant they are creating enormous damage, since we have to make everything electric when we know very well that we don’t have the raw materials.”

Pirelli against electric only

But according to the executive vice president of the Italian multinational leader in the tire sector, the problem is not limited to raw materials alone. “We also don’t have batteries and we can’t collect solar energy, except with panels that certainly don’t come from Europe – concluded Tronchetti Provera – Because we have to make everything electric when we know very well that we are not able to make wind turbines in Europe? What are we talking about? Of idiocies and nonsense“.