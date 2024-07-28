By Carlo Platella

It will be a high-interest Belgian Grand Prix. Ferrari starts from pole position with Charles Leclercwho will have to defend himself from Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The two McLarens will have to recover from fourth and fifth position, but the comeback that Verstappen, 11th on the grid, is called upon to make is even more difficult. All this in a two-stop race where the choice of compounds to use could be decisive, with the suspicion that Red Bull has made a mistake.

Asphalt Factor

The recent resurfacing of the Belgian track is one of the main factors that will influence tyres and strategies in the race, as explained to FormulaPassion Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli: “The new asphalt showed very different characteristics compared to the old one: it is smoother, has a lower roughness and has much more grip. The drivers noticed the difference, because they told us that the asphalt, having a different level of grip, consequently also gives a different balance to the car in the various sections. Mainly the drivers had understeer on the new asphalt and a bit more oversteer in the older part”.

“This has generated grainingwhich we haven’t had here in the past two years”continues Berra. “In our opinion, the graining is not so much due to the temperatures, which are certainly not very high but not very low either, but rather to the new asphalt. With the higher cornering speeds, the loads are also higher and the stress on the tyre is higher than in previous years”.

“Graining mainly affects the front axle, while thermal degradation it affects the rear more. Compared to previous years we suffer from greater degradation at the rear, both due to the high temperatures and the high stress on the tyres due to the circuit design. This year the two mechanisms are balanced: thermal degradation at the rear and graining at the front. With the soft and medium tyres you will have to manage both aspects, while with the hard tyres the graining is not a problem, even with degradation that remains high”.

All hard

The picture overturns the teams’ preferences for the compounds to use in the race, consequently also rewriting the strategies. The Pirelli Chief Engineer continues: “The hard tyre went well on Friday. In the last two years the hard has been avoided here because, despite having lower degradation than the soft and medium, its performance was absolutely not in line. It was not a favorable compound, while this Friday we saw that it worked well. The hard is more resistant both thermally and mechanically, so it did not have graining”.

“For us on paper the fastest strategy remains medium-hard-hard. The teams that have kept two sets of hard tyres are seen as favourites over the race distance. For those who do not have two sets of hard tyres, the fastest strategy on paper is medium-hard-medium, trying to extend the central fraction on the hard tyres as much as possible”. There are four teams that have decided to keep two sets of hard for the race: Ferrari Mercedes, McLaren and AlpineAccording to Berra, it was a carefully considered decision and not the result of chance.

“They have simulations on their side, we had seen it too pre-event. From our evaluations we expected a more competitive hard tyre than in the past, but it is clear that it is always the track that gives you the actual feedback. They probably waited for some teams to use the hard tyre during the first free practice sessions, gathering an initial feedback from the times of the race simulations”.

Red Bull Concerns

The choice of the world champions is therefore surprising, as they show up for the race with just one set of hard tyres despite the comeback that Max Verstappen is called upon to make and the high degradation seen in testing on Friday: “From our data Red Bull is one of the teams that has degraded the most compared to McLarens for example, which were the most consistent in the race simulation. Probably [Red Bull] preferred to have a slightly more loaded setup to try to better manage the degradation on the tires. It’s a choice that paid off with the weather conditions in qualifying, while today it could pay off in another sense. If they don’t have sufficiently high top speeds they could have a bit of difficulty overtaking. On the one hand, having the new engine helps them, because they can think about pushing it a bit more. From the point of view of race pace, however, I see McLaren as the favorite compared to both Mercedes and Ferrari”.

It is possible that the Milton Keynes team is aiming for an aggressive strategy, exploiting the high level of downforce to make the soft and medium compounds work. According to Pirelli, however, the world champions have made an error of judgment. “In my opinion Red Bull didn’t expect hard to be the race compoundgiven the experience of past years”, comments Berra. “Maybe he didn’t expect the new asphalt to make such a difference. In previous editions we know they had gone more towards using soft compounds and so it’s possible they expected to tackle the race with a similar strategy. We don’t rule out using medium and soft though. They could aim for a very aggressive strategy, using the soft at the start and then doing two stints on the medium, but with the level of degradation we’ve seen it could be too aggressive”.