Is called Scorpion MS and is the new high-performance all-season Pirelli tire dedicated to the original equipment of the latest generation SUVs. Heir to Scorpion Verde All Season and Scorpion Zero All Season, it was designed according to the Eco-Safety Design approach, i.e. high safety performance combined with the reduction of environmental impact. The result is improved wet and dry grip and reduced rolling resistance compared to previous products. Furthermore, to meet the needs of the countries to which it is addressed, the Pirelli Scorpion MS evaluates the mileage, a feature sought after by US drivers, and comfort, a quality required by Asian markets. Intended for high-driving cars, the new Scorpion MS is obviously capable of tackling off-road and snow.

Different variations

Specific variants will be created for the different cars, also adopting the main Pirelli specialties requested by the manufacturers. First of all the technology Pirelli Elect, specific for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles: in fact, 75% of the co-development projects underway on the Scorpion MS for original equipment are equipped with the Elect package. This is the case of Maserati Grecale Folgore, for which Pirelli has developed two equipment with the new Scorpion MS: 255 50 R19 all around and 255 45 R20 at the front, 295 40 R20 at the rear, both with Elect marking.

The new tire confirms the Scorpion family’s vocation for electric mobility, so much so that over 30% of the entire Scorpion family is marked Elect. Other technologies that can be found in the different variants of the Scorpion MS are Seal Inside, an anti-puncture solution, Run Flat, to continue the guide pressure zeroed and PNCS (Pirelli Noise Canceling System), which reduces rolling noise in the passenger compartment.

New tread pattern

The new Pirelli Scorpion MS is designed to operate all year round without requiring seasonal changes. To achieve this goal, the research and development sectors have worked both on the compounds and on the tread pattern: a new combination of polymers and a particular resin system therefore favor grip and braking on dry and wet surfaces, while the siping of the pattern is designed to optimize performance on snow, as required by Pirelli’s partner manufacturers. Another priority of the Scorpion MS is acoustic and plastic comfort, so as to reduce noise by 25% compared to the Scorpion Verde All Season.

Result obtained thanks to the sequence of steps of the drawing which reduces noise during rolling, thanks to the particular offset and inclination of the main grooves and thanks to the single ply carcass. Lightweight and robust, the casing absorbs shocks and makes driving more pleasant, while improving steering precision at the same time. There rolling resistance it remains low thanks to the optimization of the compounds and the tread pattern. Finally, the deformation of the footprint is uniform even when the tire is subjected to lateral and longitudinal forces, a quality that contributes to regular wear throughout the life of the tyre.