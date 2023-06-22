Remember the Lamborghini LM002 from 1986? Well, it was fitted with a type of tire which at the time of its design was at the forefront in terms of size, resistance but above all for the “ears”, the side wings which allowed it to “float” on the sand of the desert. Now this tire has been recreated for the line Pirelli Collection dedicated to classic cars and presented during “FuoriConcorso”, an event dedicated to collectors. And therefore: from the LM002 to the Urus, the collaboration between Pirelli and Lamborghini continues.

Agility on the sand…

But how did the idea come about? In the early 1980s Pirelli was asked to develop a special tire for an out of the ordinary vehicle called the LM002, the daddy of all sports SUVs: an off-road vehicle with all the trappings that a tire like the Scorpion BK. The huge covers equipped with side flaps, the so-called “ears”, provided the vehicle with agility and directionality on sand, and in addition to great road holding, they had to be able to operate in conditions of high temperatures, typical of desert areas, bear the weight of the car (about 3,500 kg), support the high speeds of the V12 engine and ensure performance with a sporty character even on asphalt. So they were designed with a very robust carcasswith aramid anti-cut reinforcements, which also had the ability to absorb shocks and speed up reactions in the event of sudden maneuvers.

From motorsport to the road

Subjected to extreme resistance tests, the Scorpion BK was one of the first examples of technological transfer from motorsport to the road: the tread pattern in fact derived from the Montecarlo Intermediate gouged on slicks for rallies of the time, and many of the technologies used for BK also came from those competitions where Pirelli had already won several world titles. It is no coincidence that for the Paris Dakar of 1988 Pirelli equipped several cars with Scorpion tyres, including the Lamborghini LM002. In short, the Scorpion BK is the progenitor of the line of tires dedicated to Sport Utility Vehicles.