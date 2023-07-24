Q&A

First – immediately after qualifying for the Hungarian GP – came the allegations of Fernando Alonso. Now, predictably, it was the turn of the replica signed by Pirelli. The question and answer on new tires introduced by the Italian company starting from the Silverstone weekend, and indicated by the two-time Spanish world champion as the main cause of the AMR23’s loss of performance in the last few races, it warmed up spirits over the Budapest weekend. In Hungary Alonso did not go beyond ninth position at the finish line, earning his worst result of the season. Now the Aston Martin bearer is only six lengths clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings in the race for third place in the championship.

Alonso’s accusation

Alonso’s battle against Pirelli is actually a solitary battle, given that no other particularly significant complaints against the new tires have emerged made available to the teams by the sole supplier of F1. The former Alpine, McLaren and Ferrari driver had been quite explicit – as is his habit – in attacking Pirelli: “Red Bull went from dominating and finishing first and second in all races to not even taking pole position anymore and Checo struggled to qualify in Q3. We at Aston Martin have had a drop in performance out of nowhere. Alfa Romeo is strong, McLaren is strong. When you change the rules in the middle of the championship, it’s never nice.”had ruled the #14.

Sainz defends Pirelli

His friend and compatriot had decidedly disagreed with Alonso Carlos Sainz. “We did not see or feel any difference” was the comment of the Ferrari driver. A replica also endorsed by the Pirelli motorsport number, Mario Island: “Nothing has changed – he declared to the microphones of the German Sports1 – the profile, the rolling radius, the footprint: everything has remained unchanged”. Isola also recalled how all the riders were able to test the new tires in Barcelona before they were introduced in the British GP “and no one had noticed any differences”.

Krack avoids controversy

Even the Aston Martin team principal did not want to follow up on Alonso’s complaints, Mike Krackwho invited the team to concentrate on the work to be done in order to once again improve Aston Martin’s competitiveness: “It is a moment of verification for us – said a DAZN the Luxembourg manager – we had a couple of races where we thought the problem was specific to the track and that we could have been quick here, but that wasn’t the case. This shows that we are no longer where we were before. Other teams have overtaken us. We have to catch up and it cannot be hidden that we have to improve the car. Others have developed faster than us Krack concluded. at the beginning of the year I warned that we are fighting with teams that are very strong in terms of development. We are not yet good enough in this field“.