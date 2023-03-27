Four DRS zones

For the Australian Grand Prix, compound C2 was nominated as P Zero White Hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow Medium and C4 as P Zero Red Soft. The FIA ​​has confirmed that this year there will be four DRS zones. It could therefore be the edition of the Melbourne race with the highest top speed, given that theoretically it could reach 340 km/h. The streets of the Albert Park street circuit were resurfaced in 2022, inserting metal inclusions in the agglomeration that improved the grip of the tyres. The asphalt is in fact smoother than the other circuits in the world championship and greater grip is achieved only after numerous track sessions.

Second edition on the new layout

The Australian Grand Prix recorded average tire forces and low levels of abrasion. The new layout inaugurated last year favors overtaking especially in the second sector. With a set-up of the car that focuses on traction, exiting corners can be helped in order to have a better chance of overtaking on the short straights of the track. Since moving from Adelaide to Melbourne in 1996, traditionally the Australian Grand Prix was the opening round of the Championship and it was until 2019 with the only exceptions of 2006 and 2010, when the first Grand Prix of the year was held in Bahrain. The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the pandemic, since last year Melbourne has returned to the calendar as the third round of the season after the first two which take place in the Middle East.

Home debut for Piastri

For Oscar Piastri, this will effectively be the home race. The young McLaren driver was in fact born in Melbourne, just a short distance from Albert Park. Other Australian drivers who arrived before him in Formula 1 are, among others, Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Tim Schenken, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

The words of Mario Isola

“For the Australian Grand Prix we chose the same trio of compounds as in 2019. After a couple of years of absence from the Formula 1 calendar due to the pandemic, last year we opted for a compound jump, bringing the softer C5 together with C2 and C3. The 2022 race, won by Charles Leclerc, was just one stop away and the teams all opted to ride Hard and Medium, relegating Soft to qualifying only. In the next weekend, the teams will instead have C2, C3 and C4 available, thus allowing them to have, at least on paper, more options available in terms of strategy. We expect high track evolution over the weekend, as has traditionally occurred in Melbourne, while the forces affecting the tires are average. The track is very smooth and even the corners are now faster after the changes introduced last year, thus facilitating overtaking and the show“.