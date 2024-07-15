First stage of the pre-holiday double

Formula 1 has a final rush before the summer break. The second half of the championship kicks off with a brace of consecutive races taking place on circuits that couldn’t be more different: Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps. Next weekend, from 19 to 21 July, we start with the event in Hungary, which has now become a summer “classic” that requires the cars to have an ideal level of aerodynamic load almost comparable to that of Monte-Carlo, while the following week we go to Belgium, where aerodynamic efficiency is essential to be competitive both on the fastest corners and on the long straights. Even from a meteorological point of view, on paper they couldn’t be more different – the Hungarian summer is certainly much hotter than the Belgian one – although it must be said that in recent years the Budapest weekend has often seen rain.

The Hungaroring is a very twisty track with only one real straight – the start/finish straight, which is the most realistic, if not the only, overtaking opportunity – and 14 corners: six left and eight right, some at 180°. At 4.381 kilometres long, with ups and downs, it is one of the shortest tracks on the entire calendar (again, almost the opposite of Spa, which is the longest at seven kilometres!) and is therefore one of the twistiest, leaving little breathing space for the drivers who have to repeat it 70 times. There are two DRS zones – one on the long main straight and one, very short, on the descent between turns 1 and 2 – managed only by a gap measurement, placed before the start of the last corner.

Same tires as 2023

In terms of the energy exerted on the tyres, the Hungaroring is not particularly severe. Pirelli’s choice for this event was identical to last year, with the three softest compounds in the range – C3 as the P Zero White hard, C4 as the P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as the P Zero Red Soft – thus confirming the “softer” pace compared to the debut season of the 18” tyres. Traction is one of the most important factors, especially on the rear axle. Degradation can be high, especially in the presence of high temperatures – and the forecast for this weekend is certainly not favourable –, just think that last year with 53 °C it was the highest asphalt temperature of the entire season. Overheating, therefore, is a phenomenon that must be kept under control, not only in the race, but also in qualifying: with the softer compound on the flying lap it is essential to be able to reach the last two 180° corners with a good level of grip, not an easy task if you consider that the short straight sections leave little time for the tyres to breathe.

Renovated plant, keep an eye on graining

The Hungaroring is a permanent circuit but it is not used very much, which traditionally makes it one of the tracks where the grip conditions of the asphalt evolve significantly as the rubber is added. This will be even more so this year given that there has been a very long interruption in activity due to the modernization work on the facility, the first phase of which was completed last May. Graining could therefore be a protagonist, especially in the first sessions.

Those returning to the Hungaroring paddock for the first time after the 2023 edition will find a transformed area. To meet the deadlines, work often took place around the clock, with 400-500 people working on site at any one time and a total of 1,500 people involved in the renovation project. Four tower cranes and five mobile cranes were in operation, installing 390 kilometres of pipes and using 3,200 tonnes of reinforcing steel, 1,674 cubic metres of precast concrete and 32,000 cubic metres of concrete. 170,000 cubic metres of earth were moved, all retaining walls of the event area behind the main grandstand were completed, with a total length of 450 metres, and the new staircase leading to the spectator area was built. Furthermore, the buildings in the lower depot area were demolished and the new paddock, now 8,000 square metres, was built.

Between past and strategies

The last edition of this Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen at the end of a race in which all the drivers had chosen a two-stop strategy. At the start, Medium and Hard were the most popular compounds but there were four drivers who chose the Soft, trying to exploit their greater grip at the start, as did Carlos Sainz, who went from eleventh to sixth place during the first lap. This weekend too, it is expected that C3 and C4 will be protagonists in the race while the C5 will experience its moment of glory in qualifying. The 2023 edition was also the only opportunity of the season in which an alternative tyre allocation format was tested, with the aim of understanding how to reduce the number of sets to be used and make their use more efficient. The ATA (Alternative Tyre Allocation) in fact provided for the availability of two fewer sets of dry tyres for each driver (from 13 to 11), with the obligation to use a pre-established compound in each segment of qualifying: Hard for Q1, Medium for Q2 and Soft for Q3.