Pirelli’s last parenthesis?

In the most complicated weekend of the season for the Pirelli in terms of tire management on the Lusail circuit, the Milanese company would still seem ready to make an announcement the extension of his contract with Formula 1 as a sole supplier of tyres. As reported by BBC Sportsin fact, his stay in the top flight would be extended into three-year period 2025-2027with an option for 2028. An agreement that could be made official after the Qatar GP but, again according to the authoritative British source, this tender could also be the latest from Pirelli In the Circus.

The return of Bridgestone is getting closer and closer

In addition to this possible farewell, already announced in another world competition such as the WRC, Formula 1 could also know its next sole tire supplier. As was the case for Pirelli itself, present continuously since 2011 after a long absence from F1, 2028 (or 2029) could also be the year of the actual return of another historic company like Bridgestone. The Japanese brand, present from 1998 to 2010, had in fact been one of the major candidates for the 2025-2027 tender, with negotiations started in recent months with the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali.

Because we would continue with Pirelli

The latter, although Bridgestone had presented an offer very similar to those of its Milanese competitor, would however have preferred to focus once again on Pirelli, believed by the former Ferrari Team Principal “a safe option”. This is due to the short time available before being able to develop the tires for next season, without excluding the possibility that in the first two years of the contract two different tire specifications would have been necessary due to a change in the technical regulations for the 2026 world championship. Consequently, both Pirelli’s farewell and Bridgestone’s return are approaching, at least as indicated by BBC Sports. In this regard, Pirelli did not want to comment on the indiscretion.