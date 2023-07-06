The range of Pirelli road and track tires expands with the introduction of the P Zero RS Trophy, new version of the semi-slick tire created for car manufacturers that intend to enhance the performance of cars with a sportier DNA. This is the technical evolution of the P Zero Trofeo R, with which it also differs in terms of market positioning: the P Zero Trofeo RS is in fact aimed at original equipment, offering car manufacturers the possibility of supplying ready-made vehicles for a sporty driving experience.

Already available

And precisely for the cars that adopt it as original equipment, the new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already available, even if in the future it will also arrive on the aftermarket with a wide range. On the other hand, the P Zero Trofeo R will continue to be available in a specific selection of sizes.

Features

Pirelli clearly speaks of a tyre more performing in dry conditions and able to offer a better consistency of performance: the Italian multinational indeed points out that even in its most intense use, performance is maintained longer, guaranteeing speed and safety for several sessions on the circuit. Its functioning it’s not even in question in the wet: since it is a tire approved for road use and developed for the original equipment of supercars and hypercars, in fact, Pirelli engineers also concentrated on offering safety in wet and slippery asphalt conditions.

Protagonist technology

Several innovative technologies developed thanks to the presence of Pirelli in Motorsport that the company has installed on the new P Zero Trofeo RS, many of which are available in an on-demand catalog with the aim of reaching the targets defined by the OEMs for each specific vehicle: the technology stands out in this sense Multi compound treadwhich allows you to customize the tire to enhance the characteristics of each car by associating different tread compounds from the Pirelli Prestige catalogue, and the system Virtual Geometry Development, which makes it possible to experiment, thanks to virtual models, with a series of profiles and shapes of the footprint on the ground so as to define the response of the tire to the driver’s maneuvers with the utmost precision.