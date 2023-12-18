An award for Pirelli directly from the 2023 Automobile Awards. On the podium with the title of Tire of the Year, the new P Zero E tire will be available from January 2024 in 17 sizes. The award was decided after the vote of a jury of 20 men and 20 women during the sixth edition of the event in which 53 brands participated in the location of the Automobile Club de France in Paris.

Recycled materials

P Zero E has more than 55% natural and recycled materials, with 42% less wear compared to other performance products from the brand. It was created to meet the current trends relating to electric and sustainable mobility and presents a preview of the new Pirelli RunForward technology, which allows you to continue the journey even in the event of a puncture for a distance of up to 40 km at a maximum speed of 80 km /h, so you can reach the nearest tire dealer. To identify it, there is a specific logo intended for all Pirelli tires with at least 50% sustainable materials. “We are really proud to have won the Tire of the Year award – declared Alejandro Recanses, general director of Pirelli West Europe – the P Zero E, which represents the new generation of Pirelli tyres, is a very important milestone in our commitment to sustainability.”