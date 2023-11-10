The hypotheses of the new format

In the stop period leading up to Formula 1’s great return to Las Vegas, discussions and ideas are underway in the world of the Circus to be able to change the format of the Sprint race on the occasion of the next world championship, with the aim of offering greater entertainment to fans. The options are different, and among these there is also the one relating to choice of tyres, and how they can open up different strategic decision scenarios in order to make Saturday’s match more exciting. A hypothesis which, however, is not convincing Pirellisole supplier of tires until 2027.

The importance of circuits

For the Milanese company, Formula 1 should focus on other priorities related to Sprint. Among these, that of choosing the circuits that can guarantee greater overtaking possibilities, as indicated by Simone BerraChief Engineer of Pirelli: “I don’t think we should change anything in terms of Sprint distance – he has declared – would be better to establish well which layouts can help a lotin such a way as to make the Sprint more spectacular.”

The Losail case

Specifically, Berra gave the example of what happened in Qatarconsidered one of the best Sprints of this season due to the drivers taking the lead with the Softs but subsequently moving back due to the high wear of the tyres, which were not ideal for the track conditions: “We had good Sprint races, but in Qatar it was there a high level of degradation and this influenced the choice of compound – he added – we didn’t have a strong compound. We had the C2 and C3, but both suffered from graining. The circuit layout really important to choose the right tracks to have a good show“.

The role of tires

In conclusion, Pirelli’s Chief Engineer underlined the difficulties that exist in designing circumstances that make the choice of tires secondary: “It’s not an easy balancebecause if the degradation is high the riders have to manage it, while if the degradation is low they can push, but there is no difference in pace because the degradation is low for everyone – he has declared – so it’s always one combination in which the track and compounds are chosen, and some teams are able to perform better than others. In Brazil, for example, Mercedes lost a lot in the final laps, especially with Hamilton. The same happened in the finale with Piastri, so this was very important. Having to manage the tires at that moment, there was a bit of a fight and other riders from the back gained positions.”