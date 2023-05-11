New arrivals

The 2023 Formula 1 season is about to get into full swing: in fact, from next weekend, with the eagerly awaited race at Imola, the long sequence of Grands Prix in the old continent, with nine consecutive races scheduled on some of the most iconic tracks in global motorsport, interspersed only by the Canadian trip in mid-June. Often the landing in Europe pushes the teams to present the technical innovations designed to make up for the shortcomings at the beginning of the season and this vintage won’t make a difference either.

Pirelli at work

According to the site RacingNews365 However, the teams won’t be the only ones bringing updates to the track during the long spring and summer phase of the championship. Surprising indeed Pirelli is also working to ‘fix’ its products based on the information provided by the first five GPs of the season. The Dutch site has in fact announced that the Italian company is planning to introduce one new tire specification starting with the British Grand Prix, scheduled at Silverstone on 9 July.

Surprise performances

The reason depends onincrease in performance shown by the 2023 single-seaters compared to their ‘ancestors’, admired on the track last year. The leap in actual performance, in fact, was greater than what had been assessed in the pre-season phase. This has obviously submitted – and will submit in the next races – the tires under greater stress. Pirelli, although there are no safety problems regarding the integrity of the tyres, would therefore be about to introduce new ‘reinforced’ tyres, capable of withstanding higher loads.

It starts from Silverstone

The choice of Silverstone as the track from which to start using these new tire specifications – which will then also be confirmed for the rest of the 2023 season – would depend on the characteristics of the English track. Indeed, the historic Northamptonshire track has some of the heaviest tire loads of the whole season. Similar tracks, from this point of view, are also Spa, Zanvoort and Suzuka, all placed on the calendar in the second half of the championship. The move, which the FIA ​​has already been informed of, will require ratification by the World Motor Sport Council, but this last step is considered a mere formality.