Now the official announcement of the news that Motorsport.com had anticipated exclusively at the beginning of the week: Pirelli, in agreement with the FIA, Formula 1 and the teams, will test during the free practice of the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday 2 July. a new rear tire of different construction to evaluate its effectiveness and to improve the strength of the tires.

The decision was taken in addition to the recently issued FIA technical directive on the control of inflation pressures and the modified parameters prescribed by Pirelli, in light of the fact that it is currently not possible to monitor tires in real-time driving conditions.

The press release issued by Pirelli explains that “this situation will remain in place until next year, when the standard sensors of the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) will be compulsorily adopted by all teams”.

Next Friday, each driver will have two sets of new tires at their disposal that can be used freely in both free practice sessions. If the test is successful, the new rear specification will be introduced from the British Grand Prix onwards, replacing the current tire.

The new rear construction incorporates some elements that have been developed for the 18-inch low-profile tires that will come into effect on next year’s ground-effect single-seaters.

With the new construction, Pirelli supplies a tire capable of guaranteeing higher levels of integrity in the extreme conditions that can be generated by current single-seaters.