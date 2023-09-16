Surprisingly, on Saturday, Pirelli confirmed that it had not submitted its candidacy as supplier of WRC tires for the period 2025-2027. The Italian company, sole supplier of the World Rally Championship since 2019, has therefore decided not to continue its operations, but to abandon the category, leaving the door open to a new supplier.

A decision that came as a surprise also because, a few weeks ago, the managers of the Italian company had confirmed their intention to continue in the WRC by suggesting in an interview with Motorsport.com that they wanted to take part with an offer in the tender launched by the FIA last July.

“Pirelli announces that it has not submitted its candidacy to the FIA ​​as tire supplier for the FIA ​​World Rally Championship for the four-year period 2025-2027. Pirelli will therefore conclude its partnership as single supplier of the WRC in 2024, which sees the Italian company achieving the objectives set three years ago, at the beginning of the cycle”, reads the press release released by the Milanese company.

Pirelli tires Photo by: Toyota Racing

However, the company underlined that it remains committed to rallies and will continue to participate in all the other rally competitions in which it is currently involved: “Present in over 350 motorsport championships around the world, Pirelli reiterates its decades-long commitment to rallying alongside the drivers and teams and confirms its participation in all the other rally competitions in which it is currently involved. Among these, the FIA ​​ERC European Championship, won this year by Hayden Paddon with the Hyundai equipped with Pirelli tyres, a competition where multiple tire manufacturers compete organized by the same WRC promoter. Pirelli is also present in over 40 national rally championships around the world and in all the main rally events dedicated to both contemporary and historic cars”.

Among the potential candidates there should also be Michelin, which already had the role of supplier in the WRC from 2011 to 2020, being joined by DMACK before the company left the championship at the end of the 2017 season. At the end of the evaluations of all the offers received, the FIA ​​is expected to announce the successful candidate on 19 October.

The FIA ​​notice states that “bidders must be able to demonstrate that the tires proposed are safe and reliable and that they can offer equal sporting capabilities to all competitors in each relevant technical category in the different conditions that may be encountered in a race of WRC”.

“Applicants must produce a minimum of two tire specifications for gravel and asphalt, one snow tire [chiodato] and an asphalt winter tire – one with studs (where permitted) and one without studs. These two variants may be of different type/compound. Bidders must also demonstrate that their products have maximum puncture resistance and can offer a high level of strategic sporting capability, enabling various compound strategies.”