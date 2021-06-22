Formula 1 is ready to face the second and third races of this June hat-trick, so full of events and races that they are giving a breathtaking duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but also between Red Bull and Mercedes.

The world champion Circus now moves to Austria for 2 appointments at the Red Bull Ring. The first of these will be the Styrian Grand Prix, in which Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

In the second round at the Red Bull Ring, the one called the Austrian Grand Prix, the Milanese manufacturer will bring softer compounds of a degree, namely:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

Why Pirelli has chosen these compounds

In Austria, where the second and third races of the first consecutive GP hat-trick of the year will take place, Pirelli made two different compound nominations, as already happened last year at Silverstone. For the first race at the Red Bull Ring, which takes the name of the Styrian Grand Prix, the C2 compound will be the P Zero White hard, the C3 will be the P Zero Yellow medium and the C4 will be the P Zero Red soft. On the other hand, for the Austrian Grand Prix, which will be held the following weekend on the exact same track, the P Zero White hard will be the C3, the P Zero Yellow medium will be the C4 and the P Zero Red soft will be the C5. last is the softer compound combination in the Pirelli range.

The choice of opting for two distinct nominations was made to add a component that can differentiate the two races, since the introduction of the softer compound for the second weekend could lead to some strategic changes.

The Red Bull Ring is a short track full of ups and downs, with a very fast and rather short lap characterized by a succession of curves and several climbs and descents. Despite this, it is not particularly demanding for the tires, which is why it is possible to use the softest compound in the range.

Characteristics of the route

Given the short 4.3km lap with 10 corners, traffic is often an issue, and this is an important factor when it comes to the race and especially qualifying strategy. Due to the short and very fast lap, the performance gaps between the compounds tend to be quite small. Most of the corners are to the right, but the two most challenging corners are actually left and this means that the tires are flat and relatively cold when they have to deal with them.

The first GP double at the same circuit this year means that the teams will have a lot of data and opportunities to maximize the potential of the tires, especially during the second weekend. As a result, the teams will mainly focus on softer C5 compound tires when it comes to preparing for the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the past, on paper, this was a one-stop race, apart from the occasions when a safety car induced the drivers to make a “free” pit stop. And so it should be for the Styrian Grand Prix too, but the softer nomination a week later could push the teams to a double stop for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mario Isola, head of car racing at Pirelli: “Once again, after last year, Austria is hosting two consecutive races, so the teams have a lot of data on this track and recent experience of how to deal with its particular challenges and the strategies that they can be adopted “.

“However, having two different nominations is new for the Red Bull Ring, so it will be interesting to see how the teams get to grips with the C5 soft compound for the second race weekend and how this choice will influence strategies to create different opportunities than at the Styrian Grand Prix “.

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 21.5 psi

Rear: 20.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50 °

Rear: -1.75 °