Dulcis in fundo: before the holidays, F1 goes to Spa

Before the summer break, Formula 1 visits its University. The best win at Spa-Francorchampsand it is no coincidence that in the new millennium the world champions have reached first place among the forests of the Ardennes, with the exception of Charles Leclerc, Felipe Massa and Daniel Ricciardo.

Along with Silverstone and Suzuka, Spa-Francorchamps is the circuit that subjects tires to the greatest forces. The hardest point for the tires is the historical complex of Eau Rouge and Raidillon in which, at high speed, the driver must first bend to the left while the car is pressed on the asphalt by the downforce and then quickly climb up with a bend to the right and then to the left to get onto the Kemmel straight. With its 7004 metres, it is the longest circuit in the World Championship and should further highlight the superiority of Red Bull, also seen last year with the comeback of Max Verstappen, who dominated despite starting from 14th place. Thus Pirelli, through the words of Mario Isola, presented the Grand Prix.

The words of Isola

“Only a few days off and Formula 1 faces a new appointment, the last one before the summer break. The Belgian Grand Prix will take place this weekend, one of the most prestigious in the history of this sport because it takes place on a particularly demanding track, for the drivers, for the cars and also for the tyres. For this race we have chosen the same trio of compounds used last year – C2, C3 and C4 – which offer a wide range of strategic options in the event of a dry race. Weather conditions are traditionally a very important factor during the race weekend and the date shift of this edition – from the first appointment after the break to the last race before the break – shouldn’t have any effect: any forecast risks being proved wrong. Furthermore, the length of the track – the longest on the calendar – and the ups and downs – Spa has the highest elevation variation – mean that a driver may find himself facing a wet asphalt in one point and completely dry in another“.

“The novelty of the 2023 edition will be the weekend format, given that in Spa it will be staged for the third time in the season – the previous ones were in Baku and Spielberg – on Saturdays Sprint, with the Shootout in the morning and a 100km race in the afternoon. With just one hour of free practice available on the Friday before qualifying – the day that, at the moment, is most at risk of rain – there will be even less time to fine-tune the single-seaters ahead of the rest of the weekend on a track that usually sees the widest differences in terms of aerodynamic configuration between those who favor downforce to go fast in the second sector and those who want a more “unloaded” car, able to make the most of top speed on the straights and thus be able to attack and, if necessary, defend adequately . The double race will further enhance the spectacle of a Grand Prix that remains one of the most beautiful of the whole season“.