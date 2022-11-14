The 2022 Formula 1 season ends in a soft way. Not because Formula 1 has lost its ability to attract – indeed, the San Paolo Grand Prix testifies to the opposite – but because Pirelli will make the three softest compounds available in Abu Dhabi of the range: the C3 will be the hard tyre, the C4 the medium and the C5 the soft. A choice that follows the one made for 2021 and confirms the low degree of abrasiveness of the track.

“Abu Dhabi concludes a certainly exciting season in a good way. The curves and straights at Yas Marina, thanks to last year’s modifications, speeded up the track, balancing the longitudinal and lateral forces on the tyres, previously put more to the test by traction and braking“, these are the words of the director of the motorsport section Mario Island. “Despite the changes to the circuit, attention will be focused on rear wheel management in order to ensure the best traction for long stints. In Abu Dhabi on Tuesday the teams will be able to test the 2023 tires in a full day of testing where the teams themselves will decide the run plan with regular drivers and young drivers“.

The teams will stay in the United Arab Emirates for a day of testing in which they will test the tires for the 2023 season, perfected thanks to the track tests carried out in the United States and Mexico.



