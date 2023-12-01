Eyes on the future

The power units of the 2023 single-seaters went out a few days ago and it is already time to prepare for the start of the next season. Pirelli has in fact communicated to the teams the selection of the three dry compounds that will be used in the first three Grands Prix: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

All five compounds approved for 2024 – as is known, C0 has been excluded from the range – will be used in the first part of the championship. In fact, compared to the same races in 2023, there is something new, relating to the Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for 22 to 24 March. At Albert Park in Melbourne, the softest trio will be the protagonist, consisting of the C3 as Hard, the C4 as Medium and the C5 as Soft. The choice was made based on the data collected this year and with the aim of offering more options in terms of strategy.

Different options

However, the choices for the two events in the Middle East are confirmed: from 29 February to 2 March in Sakhir, one of the most testing tracks for tyres, the C1, C2 and C3 will be used. A week later in Jeddah there will be a softer step: the Hard will be C2, the Medium will be C3 and the Soft will be C4.

Furthermore, all the drivers will have had the opportunity to regain confidence with all five compounds in the three days of official testing which will take place, as has become tradition, in Sakhir, from 21st to 23rd February. It will be on that occasion that the FSC logo will make its official debut on all tyres: from the next championship, in fact, for the first time the tires of a car competition will be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which will thus ensure total traceability of the materials raw materials from forests throughout the supply chain, ensuring that the plantations from which natural tire components are obtained are managed in a way that preserves their biological diversity and benefits the lives of local communities and workers, while promoting their economic sustainability.