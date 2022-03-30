When it comes to Pirelli tires, the first thing that comes to mind is, almost necessarily, Formula 1. But in addition to the circus, the Milanese manufacturer is involved in the world of rallies (WRC first of all) and above all of Gran Turismo.

The environment of the covered wheels is not so much ‘chatted’ as that of the single-seaters, but it is probably the largest and most important, because it also serves as a direct link with the series product.

At the weekend there will be the first appointment of the 2022 season of the GT World Challenge Europe in Imola, with a program that will also see GT2 and GT4 European Series in action, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

All championships to which Pirelli gives its P Zero DHF tire from this season’s unique catalog, which once again promises to be very demanding as the manager Matteo Braga explained to Motorsport.com in this exclusive interview, explaining how work in a such a broad scope.

Matteo Braga, Pirelli Photo by: Pirelli

How do you do product development work when you have to supply it to so many categories?

“Over the years, the GT3s have faced changes and new regulations so that the homogeneity of the type of cars has improved. The FIA ​​has defined increasingly precise rules, also meeting the needs of the manufacturers, so today we have vehicles that, after all, are not as different as those of the first generation of GT3 were. At the base of the Balance of Performance all must have the same rubber, in terms of size, construction and compound; from here we work on the discourse of characteristics because Porsche has the rear engine, for Lamborghini and Audi is central to 10 cylinders, while on Ferrari and McLaren it is the same but lighter and smaller, with BMW and Mercedes that instead mount it at the front, without forgetting brands like Bentley and Nissan that are designed in their own way “.

Many different brands and needs, how do you move?

“It is up to us to find two sizes: one for the front and one that works well for the front and rear, taking into account that the traction is for all rear, but that the weight distribution and the balance are obviously different depending on the cases that we said before. Each car has its own philosophy derived from the reference series product, so our tire must be able to work at a wide range “.

How performance is there a classification?

“The cars are all close because of the BoP, but we cannot make comparisons in terms of architecture. Our challenge is precisely to find a single specification suitable for all cars, which guarantees a solid basis for the BoP as well. If we did a tire for each brand everyone would be happy, but then there would certainly be endless discussions, changing tires every weekend “.

How difficult is it to get so many different brands in agreement, each with their own needs?

“On our side, we try to involve everyone in the development, but it is very difficult to always have them fully booked in the tests we carry out. We try to balance the attendance and work with brands that have some difficulties, or the most representative ones, looking for a solution that works. good for everyone, at least in the average. There the product ‘freezes’, then it is up to the BoP to get the manufacturers to agree, which as we know constantly generates discussions. The differences in performance are leveled with weights, powers, restrictors and heights to be Earth”.

To get to the final product, do you also use the single-make championships of some manufacturers – Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Ferrari Challenge, for example – as a research and development laboratory?

“We have a range of products for the single-make, GT4 and GT3. In reality it happens to experiment with new materials, concepts or in any case something that can be applied to all ranges, it has happened to try something in a single-make and then bring it back to the GT, but even vice versa. The Super Trofeo is very close to some GT4 in terms of measurements, so it happened that we exchanged certain solutions between the two categories. This allows us to save on tests with prototypes on the track and also on sustainability “.

Pirelli brings a unique compound to championships that have very different characteristics, given that there are Sprint and Endurance races: how do you approach development in this respect?

“This is the other big theme for us. By working with SRO Motorsports and Case, and defining the BoP on this product, we then find ourselves having one that is used all over the world. In addition to GTWC from Europe, America, Asia and Australia there are the single-make Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren brands, the British GT and the ADAC GT Masters, which have different regulations, similar but not always the same race formats. In some you can take advantage of tire pre-heating systems and in others no, not to mention those who pit stops and those who race without it. In short, a scenario that is enormously complicated for those who have to make a tire that is valid for day, night, heat, cold and more or less abrasive circuits for the tread”.

A hard job! How do you deal with it?

“It is also thanks to the collaboration with SRO that we have achieved a product that has allowed both of us to expand the concept. And the goodness of the BoP that is recognized practically everywhere. SRO can collect information and data from all its series, so as to have a more solid foundation on which to create the BoP. But even for the teams it is easier, because they can try a product in the conditions they consider most representative, and from there they can then go racing around the world with the acquired knowledge. where there are European teams participating in the Australian and American championships, as well as pilots and engineers. It has practically become a world championship “.

When organizing the tests, do you have reference drivers for each brand or do you try to try a little with everyone to get a general idea?

“Since we have to cover many situations and conditions, also for reasons of sporting fairness we only turn to the Manufacturers, who then decide which reference teams to favor by making their official drivers available. Of course we also try to work with those who know everything in the round. the world of GT, but at the same time we are also interested in testing with the ‘gentlemen’ competitors, who as we know are the most numerous “.

Over the weekend GTWC Europe opens the season in Imola and there will be 52 cars on the track: how many tires will be used and worn?

“Being the first of the Endurance Cup, the regulation allows for 6 new sets of tires, while for the following ones there are 5 new ones, plus one carried over from the previous event. At Imola the teams will probably use 3 for Qualifying and the race, a fourth and a fifth for Free Practice, while the sixth they keep spare for the next stage. On the track there will also be the support championships such as the Lamborghini ST, GT2 and GT4, so Pirelli will have between 5500-6000 tires in total, between slick and rain, which obviously will not all be used, evaluating the weather “.

At the beginning of last year there had been controversy over the tires blown at Monza and Paul Ricard; the cause was due to punctures from debris, or the parameters you had given were not respected?

“In the end plus the second case, analyzing the data. In Monza it concerned the rain tires used during the drying period of the track, with someone who kept them for too long and others who had started with lower pressures, thinking that the surface was it would have dried earlier, which also did not happen due to the entry of the Safety Car. There are also those who made a mistake by fitting used tires instead of new ones, but in any case the various reasons are attributable to contacts and punctures, and what was said before . At Paul Ricard, on the other hand, it was dry, only one brand had problems (Mercedes, ed); to compensate for the loss of performance on the fast section, it had changed the set-up, putting too much stress on the front tires; on the distance of the race this affected the duration of the stint “.

In the data and metrics you provide to the teams, how much leeway is there to get to the limit?

“At the end of the races you have to try to win them and everyone tries to be competitive by going to the limit. In our championships the prescriptions allow the use of the product until the end without having any problems. The margin depends on the circuit, car, speed and drivers. everyone followed the instructions, the margin would be quite large, but obviously everyone prefers to take their own risks in order to stand out. It is a question of strategies and objectives, but it is clear that when you try to win, you are going to give up the margin. better to keep … “

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo: Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

At Imola there will be the debut of Valentino Rossi, who has already tried a lot with the WRT Team: have you already had the opportunity to exchange impressions?

“The Pirelli team present on site has already talked to Valentino and the impressions were of a professional rider new to the environment, so he is learning, but who has also already understood how things work. Probably to reach the level of the best. it will take time, but I don’t think it will take long to be in the fray of the PROs. “

To conclude, the FIA ​​WEC will adopt the GT3s from 2024: have you thought about expanding your commitment further?

“It will be necessary to understand how the system will evolve and if the world of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest will merge with SRO. To date, due to the involvement we have had in motorsport and the type of activity we wanted to dedicate to GT, the SRO championships they were the ones that came closest to our needs, because it is more dedicated to customer teams and to most of the brands, to which we also supply road tires. In fact, we are already committed all over the world. The WEC is a championship at the top, today having F1 and WRC, as GT we did not have the need to expand and go up again. From 2024 everything will still have to be re-evaluated based on the already existing commercial agreements, even those in progress; let’s say that you always have a look! “

If they get you involved, are you ready?

“We can say that we know the world of GT3 well and the products are always in development. Even today that the new rubber has been introduced, we are already working on generations for future years. We still don’t know when, but 2024 could actually be a realistic and attainable date. We do not want to remain static because this type of activity allows us to accumulate knowledge and transfer it both in the various categories of motorsport and in the series product. Pirelli is nevertheless very attentive in every field “.