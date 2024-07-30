Monza, Baku and Marina Bay

They will be the three softest compounds in the Pirelli range to be the protagonists of the Grands Prix scheduled for the month of September: the Italian one (1st September), the Azerbaijan one (15th September) and the Singapore one (22nd September). In all three races the C3 will be P Zero White hard, the C4 P Zero Yellow medium and the C5 P Zero Red soft, thus confirming the choices made last year.

Three weekends with the same tyres

If the two street circuits of Baku and Singapore are the natural stage for the selected compounds, the choice to confirm them also for the Monza event could create some surprises.

It should be remembered, in fact, that the track where the Italian Grand Prix takes place has been completely resurfaced, with the work having only been completed a few weeks ago. It will be a great challenge – for Pirelli but also for the teams and drivers – to see how the compounds will behave on the new asphalt.