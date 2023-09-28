News and confirmations

In the second part of the season, Formula 1 will return to the American continent for three consecutive race weekends in as many states, from 20 October to 5 November. These are the Grands Prix of the United States, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, Brazil, for which Pirelli communicated the available compounds to the teams today. There are two confirmations and one novelty for this hat-trick.

The confirmations are those for the Austin and Interlagos circuits, where the C2 will be used as P Zero White hard, the C3 as P Zero Yellow medium and the C4 as P Zero Red soft. For the event in the Mexican capital it was instead decided to take a step compared to last year, choosing the “softer” trio, the one composed of the C3 as P Zero White hard, the C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and the C5 as P Zero Red soft.

Watch out for the Sprints

A new version of the C4 will also be tested on the circuit named after the brothers Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez, with the aim of introducing it in 2024. The test methods will be the same as those followed last Friday in Suzuka, where a new version of the C2 was tested : the teams will receive two extra sets for each driver of this experimental compound and will be able to use them as they wish during the two hours of free practice on Friday.

The weekends of the other two American races will instead be characterized by the Sprint format, which includes an hour of free practice on Friday and the qualifying session for the Grand Prix, and the Sprint Shootout on Saturday to determine the starting grid of the “short” race ” in the afternoon and on Sunday the main course, the Grand Prix. For the Circuit of the Americas in Austin it will be a debut of this alternative format, while Interlagos is now a season ticket holder, having hosted the Sprint race already in 2021 and 2022.