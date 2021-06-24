Goldman Sachs bowl the title Pirelli recommending investors to sell, assigning a target price (target price) of 4.7 euros (from 4.8 euros), more than 20 cents less than what is quoted now on Piazza Affari (4.928 euros). In a report ad hoc on the tire group, analysts from the American investment bank list the four reasons why you have to “sell” the title, a judgment that obviously immediately made itself felt in Piazza Affari where the shares immediately slipped to the bottom of the Milanese list, conquering the black shirt (almost -2% mid-session).

The Goldman Sachs report on the tire industry and Pirelli

There first reason is that i end markets for tires have become more competitive. There second is that for the group led by Marco Tronchetti Provera there is limited space for margin expansioni of the group in the coming years. There third is that theelectrification car is an opportunity for Pirelli, but Goldman Sachs see poco impact in the medium term. And finally for the analysts of the investment bank “to ours target, Pirelli lacks relative upside“than the industry.

By widening the view to other industry groups, Goldman, which provides a rotation on stocks in the tire sector, however, he left unchanged a “neutral“the rating on Pirelli’s French rival, Michelin, whose target price it was increased from 130 to 136 euros per share.

“We believe the pressures on the passenger car tire market represent a headwind for Pirelli, while we expect to see benefits for Michelin from the increase in capex in the field of machinery for the mining industry, “they wrote. machinery for the mining industry

Goldman Sachs points out that i European tire manufacturers achieved 20% performance better than auto parts manufacturers in the past three years, but there may be a cyclical change: “The outperformance it can be attributed to investor preference for tire stocks, which are relatively defensive as they generate 75% of sales with the replacement of worn tires. However, we expect a period of predictable and solid increase in production, with a lower replacement margin, especially as volumes are already at 2019 levels“, they said.

Another theme is that of commodity prices, which have grown significantly over the past six months and most tire manufacturers have responded by announcing price increases globally: “The issue concerns both Michelin and Pirelli and we expect a positive impact from the relationship between price / mix and raw materials throughout the year. However we believe that this dynamic is well understood by the market and is already reflected in the estimates“, it is read.

Finally, analysts from Goldman point out that “both Michelin and Pirelli” are heavily exposed to tire segment premium, a segment that has fared better than the market. However, the increased growth prospects and attractive profitability led to a strong increase in production capacity in the last three years and they did reduce the levels of use of this type of tires to around 80%, putting margin opportunities under pressure“.