Environmentally friendly sustainable tires

Pirelli has become the first company to offer a complete range of FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™) certified tires intended for motor racing. Starting this year, all tires used in FIA Formula One World Championship they will be marked with the FSC logo, guaranteeing that the natural rubber used complies with the environmental and social sustainability criteria established by the Forest Stewardship Council, a non-governmental organization which is a world leader in the sustainable management of forests.

The official announcement

The announcement was made last October 10, on the occasion of the renewal of the partnership between Pirelli and Formula 1 until at least 2027, and the certification was applied to all types of tires used on the track starting from the tests carried out on the track Of Sakhir from February 21st to 23rd. The introduction of certified tires was decided after a testing program started in 2022, which confirmed their performance and reliability.

An important step

Today, with the first free practice session of the FSC certified tires do their thing debut in a Grand Prix. This is an important step that reflects Pirelli's commitment to bringing increasingly sustainable performance and solutions to the automotive racing environment, starting from Formula 1®, the maximum technological and sporting expression in the sector.

Pirelli was confirmed for the sixth consecutive year as a global leader in the fight against climate change, obtaining a place in the 2023 Climate A list drawn up by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), an international non-profit organization that promotes the dissemination of information on environmental issues. Furthermore, Pirelli was the first tire company to obtain three stars in the Environmental Accreditation Program promoted by the FIA.

The company therefore confirms itself at the forefront in the research and development of new solutions, both from a sporting and technical point of view, to reduce CO2 emissions during the entire life cycle of a Formula 1 tyre. The FSC certification adds to a series of initiatives implemented by Pirelli in the motorsport sector, including the transformation of 100% of the tires used on the track into secondary raw materials to promote circularity, the exclusive use of electricity from certified renewable sources in the production of tires and the optimization of virtual design processes to reduce development time and the use of prototypes.

What is the Forest Stewardship Council

The Forest Stewardship Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable forestry. FSC certification guarantees that the natural rubber used in the production of Pirelli tires for Formula 1 comes from certified plantations and that certified material is separated from non-certified material throughout the supply chain. This helps preserve the biological diversity of forests and promote the well-being of workers and local communities.

The FSC certification of Pirelli's Formula 1 tires is part of the company's broader commitment to the sustainable management of its natural rubber supply chain. Pirelli, in collaboration with the International NGOsnatural rubber suppliers, growers and traders, automotive customers and global multilateral organizations, has developed a sustainable policy for natural rubber that is based on training and sharing good practices in the countries of origin of the material.