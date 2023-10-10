With a press conference in its headquarters in Milan, Pirelli made its stay in the world championship official as sole supplier of tires until 2027, with an option for 2028. The Italian company will continue to be a global partner of Formula 1, a term that reinforces the idea of ​​how active the Milanese company is in shaping the future of the category. The statements by Stefano Domenicali and Marco Tronchetti Provera summarize the next points on the agenda.

The technical challenges: rain tires and no tyrewarmers

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the technical evolution of the cars and how racing has progressed,” the reflection of Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “This collaboration is therefore important for working together on aspects and technical solutions that we believe will improve racing, to obviously also be discussed with the FIA. We have many short-term goals. This year, for example, we have seen an increase in wet races. Therefore, more than on the grip, we must pay attention to the visibility problem. We have a duty to ensure the best safety and guarantee that those who come to the races can attend a show. The rubber factor is crucial to make everything fit together.”

The intention behind the scenes on the part of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 is to continue the development of the rear wheel covers to be applied on cars in wet track conditions to reduce the cloud of water raised. The experiment is not independent of Pirelli’s work, since the direction of development of the next wet compounds will depend on its success. The Milanese house is currently open double option: create a single product for the various rainfall intensities or develop a new, less performing intermediate one. Although not mentioned by Domenicali, Pirelli also continues the work program for the slick tires without tyrewarmerscurrently scheduled for 2025 unless further postponed.

The new regulations

The Milanese company will then participate in the drafting of the next technical regulations for 2026, for which it is planned to reduce the width of the tires and the internal diameter, to the advantage of lightness. Domenicali continues: “The FIA ​​has a leading role in defining the next technical regulations. We work together with them and with the Pirelli engineering group. There are so many things that need to be addressed. One of them is the weight of the cars. We need to understand how to reduce it, also discussing with Pirelli to find a solution. It is an important factor, although not the only one.”

“Everything is interconnected. Together we must find the best product to maximize performance. Ultimately, it is the rubber that is in contact with the ground. The collaboration with Pirelli is very strong on a technical level. Everything is coordinated with the FIA ​​to ensure that the new regulations will be defined by next spring and ensure that the single-seaters are the best performing and safest possible, also improving the fun offered by the races.”

Commercial growth

Domenicali does not fail to comment on the decision of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to continue with Pirelli, after also registering Bridgestone’s candidacy: “As always, a decision needs to be made. In addition to the technical parameters, which are of absolute importance for FIA, commercial ones must also be considered. I have to thank Bridgestonewhich has been present since the beginning of the selection process, also showing that Formula 1 is a competition where other companies can also join.”

“We felt that continuing with Pirelli was the right decision,” Domenicali continues. “We have many challenges for the future, but also numerous commercial opportunities. We believe that our choice is the best for the future of Formula 1.” The commercial opportunities cited by the CEO concern the current moment of global growth of Formula 1, especially in the American market. The growing economic value of the category is one of the factors that pushed Pirelli to continue its commitment, as Executive Vice President Marco Tronchetti Provera explains: “The marketing tool is part of our priorities. Formula 1 is taking over America, which is something new. We must give credit to Domenicali’s work, because it was not a known sport there. What is happening now is incredible. The next few years will be crucial as we grow in the United States and around the world. Furthermore, all of this is increasingly involving the new generations.”

The technical direction taken by the Circus, however, was not a decisive factor. As Provera explains, currently “Pirelli leads the high-level segment of electric cars”a strategic vision that matches that of Formula 1 to increase the weight of the electric component in 2026. However, for Pirelli electrification is not an essential condition for his stay. Provera adds: “We continue in Formula 1 also for this reason, but in general for the technical challenge it offers. Electric is part of our game, with different challenges compared to the combustion engine regarding weight and acceleration.”

Looking to the future

The agreement just signed will expire in 2027, unless the option for the extension until 2028 is exercised. However, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 are already starting to think about the future and the entry of possible new partners. The return to multiple supplies from multiple companies is not ruled out, a suggestion commented as a possibility which, however, is not currently on the agenda. “Now that we have closed this agreement we will immediately discuss the next step with the FIA, which is important for all investors. We’ll talk about it in the next couple of months”, concludes Domenicali.