From a practically certain participation in the 2025-2027 tire tender for the WRC to the announcement, which arrived last Saturday morning, with which Pirelli made it official that at the end of 2024 it will leave the World Rally Championship, consequently abandoning the role of sole supplier that it has held from 2021 until the end of next season.

If in August the leaders of Pirelli’s rally section said they were ready to take part in the tender announced by the FIA, it is clear that at the top levels of the Milanese company things were not exactly like that.

“Pirelli announces that it has not submitted its candidacy to the FIA ​​as tire supplier for the FIA ​​World Rally Championship for the three-year period 2025-2027.

Pirelli will therefore conclude its partnership as single supplier of the WRC in 2024, which sees the Italian manufacturer achieving the objectives set three years ago, at the beginning of the cycle.

Present in over 350 motorsport championships around the world, Pirelli reiterates its decades-long commitment to rallying alongside drivers and teams and confirms its participation in all the other rallying competitions in which it is currently involved. Among these, the FIA ​​ERC European Championship, won this year by Hayden Paddon with the Hyundai equipped with Pirelli tyres, a competition where multiple tire manufacturers compete, organized by the same promoter as the WRC.

Pirelli is also present in over 40 national rally championships around the world and in all the main rally events dedicated to both contemporary and historic cars”, read the press release.

At that point Motorsport.com interviewed Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager, who explained the reasons that led the Italian company to take a step back, avoiding proposing its candidacy also for the three-year period 2025-2027 in the World Rally Championship .

“It was not a question of cost savings, because we have a team dedicated to the WRC and we believe that in this period we have achieved what we wanted in terms of participation in the sport in the top class.”

“We will continue to put our resources into the ERC and the national championships. And the team that takes care of the WRC or rallies in general is not the same as the one we have for Formula 1.”

“We will continue to develop product for rallying because this is really relevant for our technology transfer on snow, ice and dirt, so we want to be involved in rallying. We are expanding our business into historic rallying and other championships.”

“Obviously we can’t be everywhere and we have to make choices. I think this period has been positive, because we are back in the WRC after quite a long period, given that the last time we supplied WRC cars was 2010.”

“After 10 years it was a good exercise to return during this period to showcase our brand at the top level of the WRC and now we want to focus on other avenues.”

When asked if there is a finite time to participate in a car championship, Isola replied: “Every championship is different. In Formula 1 I believe it takes a long time to create an association between the brand and the championship, probably because the spectators also They are different”.

“In rallies there is a niche of very passionate spectators. In 4 years you can reach them by transmitting the message that interests you, in practice. In F1 the audience is different and to make people understand that you are a supplier, that you are there is that you develop top technology, it takes much longer.”

The deadline to submit your application to the FIA ​​to become the new sole supplier of the WRC expired on Friday 15 September. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, there are three candidates for the role: Michelin (already supplier of the WRC until the end of 2020), MRF Tires and Hankook.

Now the FIA ​​will evaluate the proposals of these manufacturers and on 19 October, the day on which the next World Motorsport Council will be held (it will meet online) we will know the name of the new tire supplier for the World Rally Championship starting from 1 January 2025.