A quarter of the electric cars exhibited at the just concluded IAA in Munich were fitted with Pirelli tyres, and the share rose to 30% for plug-in hybrids. From its launch in 2019 to today, the Elect technology that distinguishes the tires dedicated to plug-in cars has already exceeded a total of 300 approvals. An increasingly accentuated growth: compared to the same period last year, in the first half of 2023 new approvals grew at more than double the speed. Even the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, the only hydrogen car present at the IAA Mobility 2023, was equipped with Pirelli tyres, to be precise P Zero marked FSC, the only tires in the world made with natural rubber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

The word to Piero Misani

“The leadership achieved in electric mobility enhances the innovation of our research and development,” explains Piero Misani, SVP R&D and Cyber ​​of Pirelli. “We are the only manufacturer to have a transversal technology dedicated to electric cars and applicable to all our lines. A choice that allows us greater versatility to offer car manufacturers ad hoc designed tyres, which best combine with the characteristics of each car. The demand for specific covers for BEVs and PHEVs is growing faster and faster and the debut of the new P Zero E will lead to a further acceleration of Elect approvals.”

The Elect range

Pirelli Elect is the package of technologies developed to enhance the characteristics of electric and plug-in hybrid cars. These vehicles have specific needs that make the choice of tires even more important. These, in fact, have the task of supporting the high weight of the vehicle and the instant torque supplied by the electric motor: the structure and materials used in the Elect tires are able to resist these stresses and respond with greater reactivity, with the result of being even more durable. Furthermore, a silent engine requires tires designed to ensure acoustic comfort while driving and Pirelli technology allows the noise perceived inside the passenger compartment to be reduced by up to 20%. Another element to consider is battery autonomy, which can be favored by tires with reduced rolling resistance. The tests conducted by Pirelli have highlighted an increase in mileage that can be covered with a “full tank” of energy of up to 10% more