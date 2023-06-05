The only competent minister is Adolfo Urso, who, contacted by Affaritaliani.it on the topic, closes behind a “no comment”





Giorgia Meloni has decided to take over the Pirelli dossier and the possible, probable use of the Golden Power to prevent it from ending up in the hands of the Chinese. According to Affaritaliani.it, the match, decisive for a key sector such as that of strategic infrastructures, depends directly on Palazzo Chigi. The only competent minister is Adolfo Ursowho, contacted by Affaritaliani.it on the subject, closes behind a “no comment“.

And to understand to what extent the dossier is delicate, even in the entourage of the Made in Italy minister they are not able to give an answer and do not know the details of the premier’s position. But, however, as it appears ad Affaritaliani.itthe orientation of the government, at the urging of the Brothers of Italy and the League, would be to use the Golden Power and therefore block the transfer of control of Pirelli to the Chinese.

