The e-bike fleet of the Pirelli ‘CYCL-e around’ service available to TPS Group. In fact, the company has chosen the electric bicycles of the Italian brand to ensure sustainable travel for the employees’ home-office journeys as well as being made available on weekends as well. In particular, these are latest generation electric bicycles, with 115 km of autonomy, which will be available at the offices in Gallarate, San Benedetto del Tronto and Turin.

Pirelli’s green mobility solutions

“The launch of the ‘CYCL-e around’ service by TPS Group confirms the attention of the corporate world to sustainability – declared Francesco Bruno, Head of Micromobility Solutions at Pirelli. It is a contribution to improving micro-mobility in cities using modern and zero-emission vehicles, in concrete compliance with the United Nations sustainable development goals”.

e-bike at your fingertips

The service can be booked through a dedicated application. The goal is to bring everyone closer to new, healthy, safe and sustainable mobility solutions at all times, during the working day and in your free time. Employees who use the service will be provided with everything necessary to move around the city in comfort and safety together with the e-bike: from the protective helmet to the bag in which to store the padlock and battery charger.

The choice of TPS Group

“Through this initiative developed in collaboration with Pirelli we are reinforcing the sustainability objectives which are an integral part of the strategies of the TPS Group,” said Alessandro Rosso, CEO of TPS Group – “It is a sign of attention towards employees and towards the environment, to give our small contribution to a healthier lifestyle by encouraging the use of alternative means of transport with zero emissions”