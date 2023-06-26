There was no shortage of emotions characterizing the races in the two classes of the Pirelli mono-tyre trophy, with its particular formula capable of guaranteeing entertainment and at the same time training young drivers, but also offering everyone the chance to be protagonists. A weekend that saw the grid of the very popular 1000 class packed and which once again highlighted the great passion for speed on the track and the ever-increasing interest that this sport continues to demonstrate with the large audience in the stands during the three days of races, as well as the numerous insiders attentive to scrutinize the young talents and to be amazed by the very high level achieved by the performance of the drivers on the track.

PIRELLI 600 CUP

Pirelli Cup 2023 – 3rd Round, Mugello Circuit Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

Edoardo Aquilano on the Yamaha of the Rosso & Nero Team with his signature on pole position immediately made his intentions clear for the weekend with a clear victory in the sprint race on Saturday and the replica also in the Sunday round, with the fastest lap in both races. A very clear and clear demonstration of strength and skill for the young talent.

Two other Yamahas completed the podium in Saturday’s race with respectively Mattia Capogreco in second position and Roberto Ferrara. On Sunday, Bryan D’Onofrio will take care of interrupting the dominance of the house of the three, bringing his MRT Corse Team Kawasaki to the second step of the podium, while a great Roberto Ferrara confirms himself in third position.

PIRELLI 1000 CUP

Pirelli Cup 2023 – 3rd Round, Mugello Circuit Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

The script seen in the 600 is repeated in the premier class as well. Doriano Vietti Ramus on the Aprilia of Dario Alberti’s Team RR is the absolute star of the weekend. Pole, Saturday sprint race, Sunday race and fastest race laps. A sporting cannibal who left no room for his opponents nor the possibility of being worried about the absolute victory under the checkered flag.

Jarno Ioverno (BMW 322 Racing) is confirmed in second place in the Saturday race and Riccardo Morelli (BMW Adriatica Racing with the Katta Racing team) in third place, in the highlight of Sunday Riccardo Morelli is still the protagonist, who climbs on the second step of the podium preceding a stainless Alessandro Torcolacci (BMW MC Firenze), who finished in third position.

Pirelli Cup 2023 – 3rd Round, Mugello Circuit Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

Top-level performances in both classes with outstanding chronometric performances. Pirelli guarantees all riders exceptional results, maximum safety and absolute grip. From the experience and with the continuous and incessant development in the SBK and SS World Championship, the Pirelli Cup is in fact the national single-tyre championship that offers its riders the best tires on the market in the various compounds and with the ideal characteristics to win in any condition . The results obtained speak for us and the approval of the riders is the certification of the importance that the Pirelli Cup holds in the panorama of national speed with the unquestionably most loved trophy by the riders and the teams.

Idealgomme Village at the center of the paddock throughout the weekend with an always packed relaxation area and the catering service of Chef Chantal appreciated for the quality and variety of the proposals capable of satisfying even the most demanding palates with top-level service.

Pirelli Cup 2023 – 3rd Round, Mugello Circuit Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

Luca Raggi of Ideal Gomme Eventi commented: “A very important stage for our Championship, we reached the halfway point before a very short break. There was a lot of anticipation for this round and the teams worked hard to show up at Mugello ready and determined also in view of the double race between Saturday and Sunday. So hot, already on Friday during free practice. The riders went off the track very exhausted due to the certainly difficult climatic conditions, but despite this, in the technical area, analyzing the times, there was no doubt that we would see great battles”.

“Exceptional behaviour, in these very particular conditions, of the Pirelli tyres, preferred in the X compound and in the brand new SCQ in the 1000 class, a super-soft compound from the Racing range which expressed its full potential even with high asphalt and air temperatures. The response of the riders in declaring the absolute confidence that Pirelli transmits in every situation a winner”.

“After this race, the rankings have reshuffled and will make the next scheduled races crackling. Nothing is ever taken for granted in the Pirelli Cup, a trophy that excites more and more with each race. A big thank you is due to our partners who support our Championship and believe in the highest values ​​of sport that we promote at every event”.

Galfer , Sitta , X Forte , Zetasassi and NinetyTwo92 attended the awards ceremony and paid homage to the winners. Great celebrations under the music, a delicious Santero 958 prosecco and the delicious Flea craft beer!

Unfortunately the weekend began with a dramatic accident which had a tragic epilogue during Thursday’s pre-race free practice. Idealgomme Racing and the entire Pirelli Cup extend a warm embrace and deepest condolences to the family of Salvatore Pisanelli, a great enthusiast who was due to take part in the Italian Amateur Trophy in the Rookies Cup.