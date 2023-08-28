For one of the three centaurs, the conditions immediately seemed very serious and, despite the immediate intervention of the medical personnel, unfortunately fatal.

The event was rightly canceled out of respect for the tragedy that occurred: all the riders and staff of the Pirelli Cup gather around the family and friends of the rider who so dramatically passed away from the affection of his loved ones.

In this dramatic circumstance, the whole sporting part of the event obviously takes a back seat, which as per tradition has seen the Pirelli Cup Superpole as the main event of the competition: we will only give a meager chronicle of the sporting results.

Qualifying: the 600 class saw the dominance of Simone Corsi of the Altogo team in the timed trials ahead of Armando Pontone and Matteo Ripamonti, with Bryan D’Onofrio first among the trophy entries.

The superpole reaffirmed the first two positions with Edoardo Aquilano who ousted Ripamonti from the virtual front row.

The 1000 class saw the superb performance of Lorenzo Petrarca in the official qualifying, who temporarily settled in the first position, followed by Doriano Vietti Ramos and the excellent wild card Matteo Baiocco.

Superpole overturned the values ​​highlighted during qualifying, bringing out the experience of Matteo Baiocco who knocked down the 1’52” barrier in front of Vietti Ramus and the very young Petrarca.

Unfortunately, even the gala dinner on Saturday evening at the Pirelli Cup hospitality takes a back seat to the immense tragedy.

We limit ourselves to thanking Galfer and the attended briefing with the welcome presence of the World Champion Marco Melandri, Berardino Lanza of Cepi Taas, Massimiliano Lori of Resett Engineering, Michele di Santero, Mirko Gradassi of Galfer, Giorgio Giampiccolo of Uniquepels, Umberto Gagliardi, Bee Drunk and Tittarelli food which allowed the perfect success of the event.

In a month, in Misano, the last stage of this championship and a tribute to those who paid so dearly for their passion for this sport.