It starts from Verona, the first event of the year dedicated to the world of two wheels: the Idealgomme staff will be present in pavilion 6 stand 23u to welcome all the riders who have taken part or will begin a new challenge in the prestigious Pirelli Cup 2022, which has now in its 5th edition.

Huge and numerous innovations will be unveiled, from the inclusion of the new Cremona Circuit, the debut stage of the championship, to the new regulation that will see the birth of two championships in one, the Pirelli Cup Championship, dedicated to the fastest or a prestigious palmares, and the Pirelli Cup Challenge, addressed to riders with a less competitive vocation or to the first experiences on the track: a new formula that will make the competition more and more exciting and balanced.

Furthermore, on Saturday 15 January we will award the drivers who distinguished themselves in the 2021 edition: from 11.00 in our stand it will be time for the awards to meet and discuss the news for next year.

Naturally we will also be present with the news of the Pirelli world, from Racing to Road products, from Speed ​​to Motocross to the recent products dedicated to the bike market; This is also why the collaboration with the BIKEL brand (www.bikel.tv), an Italian manufacturer of e-bikes for all needs of use, urban and extra-urban, was born.

The renewed partnerships with Shoei, Virus Power, X Forte, 666Carbon and a new strengthened synergy with Irc Components, testify to the increasing confidence in an ever-growing championship on the part of our technical partners.

An important novelty of this edition will be the even closer collaboration with the DeaForm company, which thanks to the passion of the patron Daniele Shirt, is developing together with the Motoclub Adriatica Racing, a project that intends to train the professional figures of motorsport with a path of collaboration already from high school: an investment in the future of the motorcycle world in which we strongly believe.

We also remind you that safety at the fair will be guaranteed by the entry rules which provide for the reinforced greenpass to access the event and the FFP2 mask to circulate in the exhibition areas.