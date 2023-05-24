The third round of the Pirelli Cup that has just ended on the P. Taruffi international circuit in Vallelunga, in addition to the sporting event, would like first of all to offer a warm, heartfelt, strong embrace and best wishes for a prompt and immediate recovery to all the populations of Emilia Romagna, the Marche, upper Tuscany and all the areas hard hit by the flood that brought destruction and victims in such a violent and dramatic way.

A sign of hope and closeness from all of us at Idealgomme Racing, Pirelli Cup, the riders, the teams and all the fans of our wonderful sport. There are many pilots from Romagna who were unable to participate because they were either unfortunately directly affected, or because they were engaged in rescue and aid work. We are proud of them, proud representatives of the “engine land” and we look forward to thanking them and celebrating them with a special solidarity initiative at the next round at Misano.

The race weekend begins under the worst auspices of weather. Cold, wind and uninterrupted rain made the work of the teams complicated during the free practice sessions and often frustrated the great effort with numerous crashes, fortunately without consequences.

Pirelli Cup 2023, 2nd Round, Vallelunga circuit Photo by: Pirelli

Q1 and Q2 still wet. Naturally higher times as usual in the wet but still top-level performance for both categories also taking into account the heavy rain on the track.

In the 600 super Bryan D’Onofrio set a time of 1’58″840 taking home the pole position ahead of the great Simone Corsi. In the 1000 the young talent Lorenzo Petrarca won the first box of the grid with a time of 1’54” 044.

In the Idealgomme Racing technical area and in the relaxation area, the total weather held the scene throughout the evening. Upturned noses scrutinizing the sky or on smartphones on the various weather apps trying to understand what the weather could have been for the race and consequently not being caught unprepared with the different setting options and tire and compound choices.

Pirelli Cup 2023, 2nd Round, Vallelunga circuit Photo by: Pirelli

But after so much water, Giove pluvio decided to give the riders something: upon waking, a beautiful warm sun said good morning to the paddock, foreshadowing the possibility of two good dry races, as expected in Vallelunga which normally welcomes the Coppa Italy with a warm and pleasant typically spring or pre-summer climate.

Partial truth unfortunately, because while the 600 took place in dry conditions, the 1000 saw a sudden change in conditions and the riders had to return to the rain and compete in a wet race. The skill of all the teams should be underlined for their ability to change tires and set-ups in a very short time in just a few minutes.

The Pirelli 600 saw the triumph of the exceptional wild card Simone Corsi with Team AltoGo, followed by the very young Edoardo Aquilani of Team Rosso&Nero. In third position on the third step of the podium Elia Mengoni, Team Black Racing, followed by Mattia Capogreco of D&A Racing.

Pirelli Cup 2023, 2nd Round, Vallelunga circuit Photo by: Pirelli

The premier class, the Pirelli 1000 sees first under the checkered flag a great Federico D’Annunzio (wild card), in second place Lorenzo Petrarca of Team NTR, on Honda, in third position another special wild card, a stainless Luca Pini precedes Julien Camellini on Yamaha.

Awards ceremony on the official podium with the presence of Berardino Lanza of Cepitaas and Cepi Engineering who was given a special thanksgiving plate for all these years of support which represents and consolidates the strong bond with the Pirelli Cup. Special thanks also to Marco D’Olivo di Galfer, leader in braking systems also on the podium to award the winners of the Pirelli Cup 600 and 1000 classes.

And of course a huge thank you to all the partners who always allow us to do everything in the best possible way!

Not only the FMI Italian Cup, Idealgomme Racing was present this weekend with the Racing Service also dedicated to the 12-inch Italian Cup, with 2 exciting races with no holds barred: a fantastic Michael Lamagni, championship leader, consolidated his position in the standings by dominating official tests and races, with Pirelli tyres, awaiting its debut at the Pirelli Cup Trophy.

Pirelli Cup 2023, 2nd Round, Vallelunga circuit Photo by: Pirelli

Finally, Pirelli Racing service is also present at the legendary CIVS, the Italian Climbing Speed ​​Championship, where you can breathe healthy free-range air, with true passion, from times gone by. Stories of courage and adrenaline that we will soon tell you in a special that we are preparing to bring you to live the emotions of CIVS.

Pirelli Cup and Idealgomme Racing are synonymous with passion to be fully experienced in all the nuances, colors and sounds of motorsport.

Follow the social channels, tell your emotions and your most representative moments of the race weekends and paddock life with your shots and clips. With Pirelli Cup we are all protagonists!