Finally the sun, we said, both from a strictly meteorological point of view, after the adverse weather conditions in Cremona, but also in a figurative sense as it was the first race accessible to the public, after about two years of “closed doors” due to of the pandemic: and the public responded in large numbers throughout the course of the event.

But the public was not the only one to feel the call and the charm of the Romagna circuit: the riders also participated in large numbers to try their hand at the prestigious Pirelli Cup, taking the 1000 class members well beyond the limit of possible participants in the race.

The Pirelli Cup team, with the logistical support of Idealgomme Eventi, as usual proposed a Village dedicated to all the participants, both for the exquisitely technical part of the Racing Service, and for the receptive part of the Lounge Bar and Hospitality.

The sun that accompanied this pre-summer weekend put men and vehicles to the test, starting with the tires: the Pirelli Diablo SBK tires responded in a great way. The choice of more than two thirds of the riders in the race fell on the SCX compound for both races, a compound that guaranteed durability and performance consistency both for the sprint race on Saturday afternoon and for the classic 10 laps on Sunday.

In the 600 class it was still the very young who competed for the three steps of the podium in the two races: after the second place in Cremona, Matteo Ripamonti, standard-bearer of the Speedybike team, took home a splendid double that throws him at the head of the Pirelli Cup Championship. .

But the contenders for the title are many, young and very aggressive, from the transalpine Joey Lubrat, to Lorenzo Petrarca to the winner of the debut Filippo Maria Palazzi.

The premier class also saw a double from the returning Alberto Butti, who set the winner of race 1, Davide Eccheli in the sprint race, and the Wild Card Jarno Ioverno in the Sunday morning race.

In the next few hours, the first ranking of the Championship and Challenge championships and their respective subcategories will be online on the Pirelli Cup website. Very good to all the drivers who have shone for fairness and sporting spirit!

The hospitality part of the Pirelli Cup was also a great success, both for the catering, curated by Chef Chantal and for the entertainment part, with the discreet and professional presence of DJ Elena Bijox who transformed the village into a lounge bar.

As always, a due tribute to the partners who personally took part in this beautiful sporting weekend, starting with the historic Cepitaas to whose patron Berardino Lanza was given a plaque in gratitude for his constant presence, Alessio Chiti from Magigas, Gianni Landru from Irc, Rosario Forte di X Forte, Daniele Shirt from DeaForm and Antonio Cerra from E.Da.Fos; for the hospitality part we also thank Birra Flea, Tittarellli Food and Cantine Cesaroni for the quality of the products.

A welcome also to the new partner EMP, a Fabriano leader in injection systems, which has focused on the championship to promote itself to an interesting audience: this new partnership is testimony to an increasing attention to the visibility of the championship.

And now a short break because in 20 days there will still be a battle in what promises to be a hot weekend: Vallelunga circuit loved and hated, but always beautiful and difficult.