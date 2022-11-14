The largest world event dedicated to the world of two wheels ends again this year with an unexpected success with the public and exhibitors.

EICMA 2022 has returned to its former glory after an interlocutory two-year period, due to the protraction of the pandemic situation, and has seen many of the big manufacturers return to exhibit products and innovations for 2023: Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki, just to name a few, have chosen the Milanese fair for the presentation of their top models, also exhibiting many of the motorcycles protagonists of the various championships, from MotoGP to Civ, from speed to motocross up to models for everyday use.

Great attention by all manufacturers to electric mobility and eco-friendly productions made even more attractive due to the energy and economic situation.

Commendable is the initiative to dedicate a space to start-ups which has allowed many young exhibitors to advertise their ideas and brands in an international context that is not only virtual but also physical.

Idealgomme Eventi and Adriatica Racing could not miss this appointment which marks, for the racing sector on the track, a virtual trade union between the season just ended and the one that is being defined: guests of the partner in communication, the monthly Superbike Italia, had the opportunity to meet many teams and drivers who are or will be protagonists of the new season of the Pirelli Cup, which promises to be full of news.

The 2023 racing calendar was defined at the stand of the Motorcycle Federation: the PIRELLI CUP – 6th EDITION will take place over 6 weekends, 4 of which in the context of the Italian Speed ​​Cup and 2 in the IMF Cup, in Cremona on 23 July and at Mugello on 27 August.

During the week, the registration forms, fees and payment methods and the news of the 2023 season (under approval) will be published on the official web channels (Pirelli Cup site, Instagram and Facebook)

Many new faces will compete in the Trophy, driven by the desire to compete in the reference championship of Italian single-make brands; performance, safety, subdivision into categories of experience, the exclusive format of the superpole, media visibility on the web and publications of the sector, and a Pirelli Village that has always been the meeting and relaxation point for riders and workers in the paddock are the points of strength.

The growing following of the Championship will also bring big news to the technical partners for 2023: from the renewal of the collaboration with the Shoei, Irc, Magigas, Xforte, 666 Carbon brands to the new collaboration with ZetaSassi, a Parma-based company leader in transmission protection and voltage. .

But the news does not end here given the interest in the championship of some of the most renowned brands in the world of competitions with which methods and types of collaboration are being defined for the next season, all to give drivers and teams the better as regards racing components and consumables.

A heartfelt thanks to the partners who have followed the Pirelli Cup during this long season and who will support it in the next one:

The main sponsors: Cepi Taas, Resett Engineering, Adriatica Chiusure

Partners: Edafos, Emp, Omega Servizi Industriali, Deaform, Metaldesi, Informinds and Cavalier Aldo Ilari

Technical partners: Shoei, Xforte, Irc, Magigas, Gullyarcing, Promoracing and 666carbon

Communication partners: Superbike Italia, Marco Benedetti, Agenzia 31 Gripdetective and Motorsport.com

We look forward to seeing you all at the MBE in Verona, from 27 to 29 January, the last act of the 2022 season during which the protagonists of the recently concluded Pirelli Cup will be celebrated.

Stay connected to the social channels to find out all the news of what will be the new Pirelli Cup 2023!