What is alternative tire allocation

To make qualifying more interesting, in 2023 Formula 1 experimented with the so-called 'alternative allocation' of tyres, at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Italian Grand Prix.

The drivers had to use only one compound Hard in Q1to then move on to Average in Q2to end with the Soft in Q3. The aim of the show also embraced the need to improve sustainability, with a reduced number of sets of tires brought to the track by Pirelli.

The rejection for 2024

There F1 Commission at the end of November decided to eliminate the entire regulatory part relating to the alternative allocation, effectively rejecting it after the experiment which lasted the space of just two qualifications.

He expressed his opinion on this Mario Islandhead of Pirelli motorsport, to GP Racing: “I believe that we missed an opportunity. We have worked for a long time together with the sporting directors of the teams, the FIA ​​and F1 to find a way to reduce the number of tyres, without affecting the strategies or spectacle and without reducing the mileage on the track.” The Italian then concluded: “We tested the alternative allocation in 2 events and the result was good, Qualifying was exciting for me as a spectator. The decision to abandon this format was not the correct one for me, especially if the direction for the future is to reduce the carbon footprint of the championship.”