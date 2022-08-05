The progression of Pirelli which closes the first six months of the year with record growth in financial indicators. The company led by Marco Tronchetti Provera closed the period January-June 2022 with a profit up by 77.1% to 233 million euros. Revenues also rose, reaching 3.19 billion, with an increase of 24.6%. “The results, thanks to the implementation of the key programs of the Plan by 2025, – reads a note from the Pirelli Group –show a marked growth in the main economic indicators. “

The Italian company again stressed that investments in Russia have been suspended, with only security-related operations still active. “Russia in 2021 represented 3% of turnover – an incidence substantially unchanged also in the first half of 2022 – and about 11% of the group’s” car “capacity, mainly standard and about half dedicated to exports” Pirelli’s note continues. As for the other results, volumes were down by 1.0% due to a drop on the Standard (-8.8%) while the strengthening of the High Value continues (+ 5.8%). Strengthening of Car share ≥18 ”, with volume growth of + 8% (market + 5%), in particular on Replacement (+ 13% compared to + 8% of the market).

The index also increased price / mix at + 20.4%, a record level for Pirelli, obtained thanks to price increases and improved product variety. Adjusted EBIT was positive: + 27.6% to € 481.6 million (€ 377.4 million in the first half of 2021). Thanks to the improvement in the price / mix and efficiencies, the company was able to reduce the impact of the global scenario, between a shortage of raw materials and inflation. In light of these results, the Pirelli board has decided to bring the expected revenues for the entire year between 6.2 and 6.3 billion.