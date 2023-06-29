Pirelli confirmed the news that Motorsport.com had been reporting for the past few weeks on Thursday afternoon. The Italian brand will be the new tire supplier for the preparatory categories for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, replacing Dunlop, which has held this role for over a decade.

The Italian brand confirmed in a statement that it will be the exclusive tire supplier from the 2024 to 2026 season, both years included. In this way, it will increase its presence in motorcycling, given that the Superbike World Championship also uses Pirelli tyres, more precisely those from the “Diablo” range. But the deal goes further.

Pirelli will also have a key presence in the “Road to MotoGP” program, which includes all promotional categories under the aegis of Dorna, the promoter of the MotoGP World Championship, and the FIM, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pirelli will be the official and sole supplier of the FIM JuniorGP (the former Spanish Speed ​​Championship), the Asia Talent Cup, the Northern Talent Cup and the Red Bull Rookies Cup. The two championships will thus become part of the FIM MiniGP World Series .

Aldo Nicotera, Senior Vice President and Head of Motorcycling at Pirelli, welcomed the agreement: “We are proud that Dorna has chosen us as their new tire supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 for the next three seasons. This is a further recognition of our authority in motorsport and also a clear sign of appreciation for the work we have done in World Superbike over the past 20 years.”

“With this new supply agreement, we will accompany the young promises of motorcycling, from their first steps in this sport up to the top competitions, WorldSBK and MotoGP. And, faithful to the philosophy that has distinguished us for years, we will do so by continuing to supply high-end products , commonly available on the market and purchasable by all motorcyclists”.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Sporting Director of Dorna Sports, further commented: “We are very happy to welcome Pirelli to the paddock as sole tire supplier for Moto2 and Moto3. These championships are the best example in motorsport as a breeding ground for talent and also distinguish themselves as high-level competitions, both in terms of sporting and commercial value. We are therefore very pleased to have encountered a high level of interest from Pirelli and to have reached this agreement. The entry of a new partner also underlines the strong ties and relationships of our sport with the industry, and we look forward to working with Pirelli on various aspects such as performance, road safety and, of course, sustainability,” he concluded.