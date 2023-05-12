Pirelli confirms the new slicks from Silverstone onwards

Pirelli will introduce a new specification of slick tires starting from the weekend of the British Grand Prix scheduled for July 7-9. The FIA ​​has in fact answered in the affirmative to the request of the Milanese company, pursuant to article 10.8.3 of the Formula 1 technical regulation. A request that we had already anticipated and which takes the form of a response from Pirelli to the increase in performance shown from the 2023 single-seaters compared to their ‘ancestors’, admired on the track last year. The actual performance leap, in terms of speed and downforce, was greater than what had been estimated in the pre-season phase. The teams will be able to test the tires in both PL1 and PL2 of the Grand Prix Spain.

A necessary move

The new specification introduces the materials expected for 2024, and the move has already become necessary considering the performances at the start of the World Championship and the pre-season simulation data provided by the teams. This performance is also likely to increase further in 2023.

The words of Isola

“We saw how much better performing the 2023 cars are compared to last year during the first races of this season, thanks to the extraordinary pace of development shown by all 10 teams. In Miami, for example, the pole time was almost two seconds faster than last yearbut the same kind of progress has also been seen during racing“, commented Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager.

Two extra sets in PL1 and PL2 of Montmeló

“Pirelli’s simulation work has always been aimed not only at providing a product that would achieve the performance objectives indicated by the interested parties, but also at anticipate any potential problems and react quickly. The new specification contains materials that we have already developed for 2024, which will make the tires more resistant without affecting the other technical parameters or their behavior on the track. To allow all teams to test the new construction on equal terms, Pirelli will provide two extra sets of tires for each car to be used during FP1 and FP2 of the Spanish Grand Prix“.