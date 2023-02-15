Things are starting to get serious: after the presentations of the cars that have satisfied collective curiosity, enthusiasts will still have to wait for the results of the pre-season tests scheduled in Bahrain in a few days, but in the meantime a communication has arrived that brings ever closer the appointment with the start of the 2023 World Cup Pirellisole supplier of tires in Formula 1, has in fact indicated the mixes which will be available to the teams for the first three rounds of the world championship: from the first in the Middle East, and more precisely in Bahrain And Saudi Arabiaup to the third stage in Australia.

Contrary to last season, in which there were a maximum of five compounds, this year the Milanese company has added a new compound, which is one of the hardest tyres. Specifically, such a novelty is recognized as C1, which is positioned between the old C1 (now C0, and which is equivalent to the hardest compound ever) and the C2, the latter still ideal for fast circuits with high temperatures and abrasive asphalt. Going back to the C1s, these will make their debut right on the occasion of the first race a Sakhirwith the teams that will also be able to count on C2 and on C3. In Jeddah and Melbourne, on the other hand, the C1s will be discarded in favor of a softer solution, with the riders who will have the C2, C3 and C4.