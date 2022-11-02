After the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix, Formula 1 is preparing to return to the track on the weekend from 11 to 13 November for the penultimate round of the world championship, scheduled for Brazil. Should the event be officially confirmed, being temporarily in doubt due to the chaos generated by the political protests taking place in the South American country, the Circus will present itself on the Interlagos circuit to compete also in the third and last one Sprint seasonal. Also for this reason, the Pirelli communicated the tire compounds that will be available to the teams.

In Latin America, in fact, the Milanese manufacturer did not opt ​​for the compound jump, deciding to bring the C2 for the hard tires, the C3 for the medium and the C4 for the soft tires to Sao Paulo. At the same time, Pirelli has made its choices official also for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prixthe last stage of the 2022 world championship. On that occasion, teams and riders will be able to take advantage of more aggressive compounds than the Brazilian ones, with C3, C4 and C5 respectively for hard, medium and soft.