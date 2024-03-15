Pirelli's choices

Pirelli today communicated to the teams what compounds will be available for the Grands Prix of Japan, China and Miami, scheduled for next April 7th to May 5th. At Suzuka, one of the most severe tracks on tires in terms of loads to which they are subjected, as per tradition the three hardest compounds from the P Zero range will be used: C1 for Hard, C2 for Medium and C3 for Soft.

We return to China

For the other two events, the middle trio was selected – C2 as Hard, C3 as Medium and C4 as Soft – despite being slopes with very different characteristics. In Shanghai – where racing will return after five years – there will be the unknown of the adaptation of the ground effect single-seaters, introduced starting from 2022, on a track characterized by a balanced mix of curves of different speeds and one of the straights longest (about 1.2 kilometres) of the world championship calendar.

First seasonal visit to America

In Miami, however, on a track that is relatively gentle on the tyres, the unknown will be represented by the temperatures which could be quite high and, therefore, cause significant thermal degradation of the tyres.