Pirelli, Tronchetti Provera and pressure from Xi Jinping on the group

There China he set his sights on PirelliBeijing is implementing a series of moves to take away powers to management Italian and increase those of the Dragon. The dossier on the new pact of Chinese shareholders is heating up – reads in La Stampa sinochem in Pirelli, being examined by the department of Palazzo Chigi which evaluates the golden power and that tomorrow he will hear Pirelli and Camfin in an audition, after having already heard the representatives of the Dragon. But the documents held by the government would emerge critical issues more and more evident due to the significant demand for interference on the strategies and operations of the group. Revenues of 6.6 billion, profit of 436 million, 31,300 employees, 18 plants in 12 countries, 4.6 billion the stock market value, the company led by Marco Tronchetti Provera and controlled since 2015 together with the Chinese state group Sinochem, sta running a serious risk: isolation in western markets due to the abrupt change of direction of the Chinese partner.

Beijing – continues La Stampa – would have asked that all business units of the group adopt “Guidelines of the Twentieth Congress on jobs and professional talents, aimed at increasing the level of political control and the composition of managerial cadres“. And moreover “the integration of the IT systems of the Pirelli subsidiaries in China with the systems of sinochem to allow the simultaneous sharing of information”. The dossier is made more thorny by the very high attention threshold on activities of large Chinese groups in all Europe. The prudence with which Prime Minister Giorgia Melons recently addressed the issue of the Memorandum between Italy and China on the so-called “Silk Road”, is a sign of the great delicacy surrounding the dossier.

