Just a few hours left until the start of the Mexican Grand Prix. Qualifying showed a notable sensitivity of the single-seaters to the temperature of the asphalt and it was Ferrari who best interpreted the development of the track, with Leclerc on pole and Sainz occupying the front row of the grid. Verstappen starts behind them with an extra set of hard tyres. Once again, one of the keys to the final victory will be optimal tire management on a critical track for graining and maintaining the tires at temperature on the two axles. Simone BerraChief Engineer Pirelli, explains to us what the possible scenarios will be.

In light of what Mario Isola has already declared, the most probable strategy in the race is still the one-stop strategy

“Yes it’s correct. What we have seen in these two days also based on the teams that have tried long runs on all the compounds, we expect to have a situation similar to that of last year also because the asphalt temperatures will be in line with those of last years, around 40 degrees. We expect it to be the single stop with a medium (C4) -hard (C3) strategy or the opposite. Both are valid. I think that those in front will try to start on the medium to have extra grip at the start and maintain their position while those who start further back may think about extending the stint a bit by starting on the hard. However, we do not rule out the possibility that the soft (C5) is a race tyre, we expect that someone might try to risk using it even if it is a rather risky choice which should include a long stint on the hard and then switching to the soft in the final laps with little fuel for no more than 15-20 laps. We expect that with the improvement of the track in terms of grip and perhaps the temperatures which will drop towards the end of the race, the soft can still be used for a short stint. We do not exclude the two-stop strategy a priori. In fact, we have at least two teams on the grid who kept two sets of medium tyres. The two-stop strategy on paper is not very far from the single-stop strategy. We’re talking about 5-6 seconds slower and it’s still a strategy that we see as interesting because the medium is the race tire for us, while the hard could be more complicated to manage, not so much in terms of thermal degradation but more in terms of maintaining the tire in the temperature window. Especially in the case of a safety car or virtual safety car, the hard car could suffer during the restart phase, struggling to reach the correct temperature. The track continues to evolve. we didn’t have much rain between the various days so the rubber on the track wasn’t reset. We expect that the first stint will be affected by graining but the second or possible third stint the graining will clear up. However, this is not a critical graining from our point of view because it does not accelerate wear but slightly worsens the grip of the tyre. The riders will have to be good at managing the graining phase and then recovering grip and performance once this phase has passed.”

Verstappen is the only driver from the top teams who kept two sets of new hard tires for the race. This is a very particular choice considering the strategies just discussed. What could it depend on?

“It’s a very strange choice. Perhaps compared to other teams they prefer the C3 compounds over the C4, unlike Ferrari which prefers the C4 compound or in any case softer compounds. Red Bull seems generally well balanced on the harder C1, C2, C3 compounds (the first two not brought to Mexico by Pirelli ed.) where it manages to be more consistent by extracting more performance. So this is probably the explanation.”

Is the undercut very powerful on this track or is it better to make the most of the tire for its entire possible life?

“It’s not particularly powerful and it’s best to make the most of the life of the tires by going as long as possible. If you manage the first phase of the stint well, passing the first graining phase, you can then allow yourself to push hard. Here wear is not a big problem, especially on medium and hard tyres. You must then pay close attention to where you return because we have seen that on this circuit it is not always easy to overtake despite the long straight. Getting stuck behind a train of cars all with DRS means compromising the race and nullifying the undercut. Indeed, we have also seen in the past that in some cases the overcut has worked.”

We saw in qualifying a strong sensitivity of the car’s performance based on the asphalt temperatures. This is always true but here in Mexico it seems to be an aspect that has taken on greater importance. Is it an aspect that is strictly linked to the tires or does it also depend on aerodynamic factors?

“This is an interesting topic and from what we have seen it is also complicated to give an explanation. The asphalt temperature actually remained very constant from FP3 up to the first two qualifying rounds Q1 and Q2. It only decreased towards the end of Q3 because the track had more shaded areas but in general we didn’t see temperatures change significantly. What we saw instead could have had a great influence, and we know that a key factor here is the lap exiting the pits, the so-called out lap. Compared to last year, in fact, we brought one step softer compounds to this track, and we know that the C4 and C5 compounds in the out lap must be well managed to bring them to the optimal temperatures. This circuit layout certainly does not help to balance the temperatures well between the front and rear axles, because we have a rear that receives energy from the good amount of traction zones while in the first two sectors, while the front axle receives little energy from the circuit especially because the initial straight doesn’t induce energy into the tires. So the preparation lap was crucial so much so that we saw several teams waiting a long time in the pit lane. This did not help the optimal preparation of the window of use to have the tires on both axles in the correct window of use. The objective is in fact to have a rear that does not exceed temperatures and to bring the front axle to a temperature which in turn 1, after the long straight, allows for strong braking. Some teams succeeded well and others struggled more and this shuffled the cards. In fact, we saw Alfa Romeo in Q3, Norris eliminated in Q1, Ferrari gaining performance between Q2 and Q3, etc. So the key factor was the preparation lap rather than the asphalt temperatures themselves which remained quite consistent.”

Does such a characteristic track in terms of setup due to the low density of the air running at 2000 meters above sea level, require particular adjustments on the tires for example in terms of inflation pressures?

“No, the pressures are not affected because these are prescribed on aspects relating to the integrity of the tire and the difficulty in generating downforce due to the low air density does not affect this. However, it affects the fact that the tires are subjected to slipping and therefore to the phenomenon of graining, which on this track is partly due to the fact that the track is initially dirty because it is little used during the year, but also because the difficulty of generating the aerodynamic load causes the rubber to slide on the asphalt which therefore tends to tear. Graining is mainly due to this phenomenon, although this phenomenon is reduced with an increase in track rubber. The reason why this year we brought tires that were one step softer than last year is precisely because we saw that the C2 compound was struggling to get up to temperature because it was too hard. The characteristics of the circuit therefore influenced our choice of compounds.”