Pirelli, the Meloni government is in a hurry to stop Beijing’s advance

The game to save Pirelli from the grip of Dragon it has begun. The government Melons he was given two weeks to finalize the agreements with the Chinese and control of the company by sinochem: the operation Golden power has officially begun and the executive does not intend to drag it out for long. Meanwhile, something is moving on the front Italian. Brembo – we read in Milano Finanza – would be ready to increase your own participation in the group, facing the battle that Palazzo Chigi is waging, having a higher package of votes in the assembly could prove to be an assist for the group led by Tronchetti Provera.

